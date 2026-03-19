Three Sages

Three Sages

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mark R. Elsis's avatar
Mark R. Elsis
8h

Dear Richard

This isn't Pavarotti's granddaughter, but she does have the voice of an angel.

Amira Willighagen

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC03yWcN2vS2VFwRH6hQpi3g

Ave Maria (2:20)

by Amira Willighagen

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IMY5PCCjdlE

Mark

Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Richard C · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture