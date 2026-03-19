Voice of an Angel
Pavarotti's 11 Year Old Granddaughter Sings
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Pavarotti's 11 Year Old Granddaughter Sings
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Dear Richard
This isn't Pavarotti's granddaughter, but she does have the voice of an angel.
Amira Willighagen
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC03yWcN2vS2VFwRH6hQpi3g
Ave Maria (2:20)
by Amira Willighagen
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IMY5PCCjdlE
Mark