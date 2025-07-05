Richard C. Cook comments: An readers of Three Sages know, we do not “officially” promote any specific religious persuasion; in fact we honor equally all divinely-inspired religions under our motto, “Peace on earth, good will to all people.” Thus we give special attention, for instance, to the non-sectarian teachings of German spiritual master Bô Yin Râ (Joseph Anton Schniederfranken, 1876-1943) and even now are posting entire books of his in serial format, including so far, “The Book on the Beyond” and “The Book on Happiness.” We are doing this in partnership with Books to Light a new US-based publishing venture devoted to Bô Yin Râ’s work and heritage.

At the same time, because Christianity is the religion with which we are most familiar, we also post selections from the Christian New Testament and other Christian sources, including accounts of apparitions of Mary, and give special attention to the person and presence of St. Jude, one of Jesus’s Apostles. We have special affection for St. Jude, as he is considered the patron saint of “difficult cases,” or, as some put it, “lost causes.” We are comfortable with this designation as we are quite certain that our motto of “Peace on earth, good will to all people,” sometimes seems to even the most faithful among us, a “lost cause.”

We stay in touch with the person and presence of St. Jude through our association with the National Shrine of St. Jude, located in Chicago IL. You don’t have to be a Catholic, or even a Christian, to partake of the spirit and inspiration of being part of this spiritual community and reaping the benefits of moving closer to the Divine in the course of daily life.

Following is a “virtual tour” of the National Shrine of St. Jude.

Tour the National Shrine of St. Jude

Send Your Prayer

Dear Friend of St. Jude, As the summer months unfold, bringing opportunities for travel and precious moments with loved ones, we invite you to visit the National Shrine of St. Jude in Chicago. This is a perfect time to come together in celebration and share in our collective devotion to St. Jude. Whether you're seeking a place for reflection, prayer, or simply a moment of peace amid your summer activities, the Shrine offers a welcoming and serene environment. However, if you are unable to visit us in person, we invite you to experience the National Shrine of St. Jude by watching our virtual pilgrimage and sharing this video with your family and friends. This short 3-minute video provides a glimpse into this special place where we pray with and for you in devotion to St. Jude. We invite you to make a virtual visit to the National Shrine of St. Jude today. The Claretians will continue to remember you and your intentions in our prayers and our Masses. We ask that you pray for us, too. Thank you for your steadfast devotion and continued support. Yours in prayer,

Fr. Paul Keller, CMF

Provincial

Claretian Missionaries

USA-Canada Province

Send your petition »