Richard C. Cook comments: A few months ago I published an eBook on Global Research entitled: World War III Is “On” But the Empire Has Already Lost. An American Civil War Looms. Spiritual Transformation Is the Only Way to Prevent Extinction.

In this brief six-minute video, Mark Levin of Fox News interviews White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller on the defiance of federal law by public officials opposing actions by ICE in deporting illegal immigrants. They characterize these actions as a “secessionist movement” similar to what preceded the first American Civil War.

I can confirm based on my own contacts that such a movement exists in the US today.

See this: We're witnessing a 'secessionist movement in real time': Stephen Miller

