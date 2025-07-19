Richard C. Cook comments: Another good summary of Tulsi Gabbard’s stunning document dump from “RJ Talks”; plus Epstein’s money laundering. It’s End Times folks: everything is being revealed. Cosmic. We can look away, or embrace it as our last, best chance for individual, societal, and planetary redemption.
Tulsi Gabbard Just Ruined Obama’s Day
Thanks for reading Three Sages! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
Books Available from the Three Sages
Richard C. Cook, Our Country, Then and Now. ORDER HERE
Fadi Lama, Why the West Can’t Win: From Bretton Woods to a Multipolar World. ORDER HERE
Dr. Lewis Coleman: 50 Years Lost in Medical Advance: The discovery of Hans Selye's stress mechanism. ORDER HERE
Occam's Razor and the Omniwar
...ultimately their motivation is fear
https://tomg2021.substack.com/p/occams-razor-and-the-omniwar