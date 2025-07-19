Three Sages

Three Sages

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Yet Another Tommy's avatar
Yet Another Tommy
3h

Occam's Razor and the Omniwar

...ultimately their motivation is fear

https://tomg2021.substack.com/p/occams-razor-and-the-omniwar

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Richard C
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture