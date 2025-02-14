Editor’s Note: Who runs Europe? Who decided that Russia is the enemy? The answer to these questions is not the people who actually live in Europe or even their national leaders. The answer is that Europe is totally under the thumb of the globalist financial elite who want endless war against Russia while destroying traditional European society with their own brand of “woke” ideology. This ideology sees immigrants displaced by neocolonialist wars as the battering ram against once-sovereign states. And it’s not even the whole of Europe as De Gaulle once defined it—from Lisbon to the Urals. It’s a “rump” Europe that leverages its kleptocracy by making Russia the perpetual bogeyman, even though communism was overthrown there over three decades ago. Well, U.S. Vice-President J.D.Vance is in Munich today calling these people out—finally.

Click here.