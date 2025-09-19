ALL VACCINES WILL KILL YOU AND YOUR OFFSPRING: Children Receiving HepB Vaccine Are THREE TIMES Likelier to Develop AUTISM

Yesterday’s ACIP meeting, with its five new members, was another example of how the Centers for Disease Crimes (CDC) is a vaccine shilling agency that wants to pump all children full of unsafe, ineffective and needless poison injections.

In other words, even in the era of MAHA, the CDC is hellbent on pushing these depopulation vaccines on every single child, even if the data is painfully clear that these shots do not work whatsoever.

The MMRV and birth dose of Hepatitis vaccines were under review, with both of these autism-inducing injections needing to have been banned years ago, and yet the usual BigPharma apparatchiks continue to defend the indefensible.

Let us focus on the most outrageous HepB vaccine, with Dr. Meryl Nass’s take:

Second issue was the Hepatitis B vaccine, currently given to most children on the first day they are alive. CDC wants it given within 12 hours of birth. However, Dr. Kuldorf calculated that probably only about one half of one per cent of babies had a Hep B antigen positive mother, and should be vaccinated (and given a monoclonal antibody and possibly a drug too). For the rest of the 99.5%, there is no good evidence it does anything useful. The briefers and kibitzers in the audience (aka liaison members of medical and nursing organizations) insisted the vaccine was “safe and effective” so why not give it—you never know who might need it later…. The problem with that argument is that there was virtually no good data on HOW safe and HOW effective this shot actually is. And CDC strangely chose NOT to offer its own VSD data, from which one could derive whether Hep B-vaccinated kids do better or worse than the unvaccinated, longitudinally. The question for the ACIP members was whether to postpone the first shot until 1 month of age. Not for the small number of kids who need it, who have Hepatitis-infected mothers. Just for those who don’t need it. That is it. Not to stop the shots. Not to reduce them. Just to delay by one month. Source

This is an outrage, and proves that the ACIP members are clueless BigPharma goons; to wit:

Dr. Stanley Plotkin, widely considered the world’s leading authority on vaccines, is questioned by ICAN Lead Attorney Aaron Siri, Esq. about the pre-licensure safety testing of the Hepatitis B vaccine, a vaccine given to babies in their first days of life in the U.S. FDA Documents reveal the vaccine was followed for safety for just five days in the trials. Source

And speaking of Aaron Siri:

Here are just a few of the many studies finding serious harm from HepB vaccines ignored by the CDC in today's presentation: “Engerix B vaccine [given to babies in the U.S. at birth] appears to increase this risk [of CNS inflammatory demyelination in childhood], particularly for confirmed multiple sclerosis, in the longer term.” Mikaeloff et al (2009). Hepatitis B vaccine and the risk of CNS inflammatory demyelination in childhood. Neurology. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/18843097/ “These findings are consistent with the hypothesis that immunization with the recombinant hepatitis B vaccine is associated with an increased risk of MS.” Hernán et al (2004). Recombinant hepatitis B vaccine and the risk of multiple sclerosis: a prospective study. Neurology. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/15365133/ “REVAHB has collected data on more than 600 cases of illnesses many with MS-like symptoms in people who had received the hepatitis B vaccine. In addition, patient advocacy groups in Britain and Canada have studied more than 100 cases each, as has an out-spoken U.S. accuser of the hepatitis B vaccine Bonnie Dunbar a molecular biologist at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston.” Marshall E. (1998). A shadow falls on hepatitis B vaccination effort. Science. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/9714670/ “The evidence convincingly supports a causal relationship between hepatitis B vaccine and anaphylaxis in yeast sensitive individuals.” Stratton et al (2011). Adverse Effects of Vaccines: Evidence and Causality. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/24624471/ “The evidence establishes a causal relation between hepatitis B vaccine and fatal anaphylaxis.” Stratton et al (1994). Adverse Events Associated with Childhood Vaccines: Evidence Bearing on Causality. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/25144097/ For dozens of other studies including HepB's connection to GBS, neuropathy, myopathy, arthritis, lupus, still's disease, thrombocytopenia, erythema multiforme, graves' disease, chronic fatigue syndrome, lichen planus, etc., see: https://midwesterndoctor.com/p/why-is-every-newborn-forced-to-get Source

But it gets even worse:

THREE TIMES the risk of developing autism!

And just how rigorous were the HepB vaccine trials?

And here’s the obscene kicker:

To reiterate: the HepB childhood vaccine will NOT prevent contraction of Hepatitis later in life, nor will it protect the infant.

Stay away from all vaccines, and do not subject infants to any of these poison injections.

Today ACIP will review the PSYOP-19 Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon “vaccine” for children — who have an infection fatality rate (IFR) or zero — thus representing an ongoing bioterror infanticide crime…

Do NOT comply.