The worldwide vaccine scam is one of two centerpieces of the massive global genocide that has been set in motion by the Money Power to degrade and ultimately destroy humanity. The second centerpiece is, of course, the regime of endless war, with the governments of Ukraine and Israel taking the lead, stoked by US weapons and cash. In the area of childhood vaccines, the Autism Action Network is on the case.

US Take Action: Pediatrics Cartel Calls for ending all religious/nonmedical exemptions

America’s pediatricians just declared war against America’s families. Yesterday, the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), the official voice of the pediatrics cartel, finally issued a policy statement calling for the repeal of all religious, conscience, philosophical, moral, or non-medical exemptions from vaccine mandates to attend school.

This action is a clear power play over who should have control over children, pediatricians or parents. Parents should be making medical decisions for their children in consultation with their healthcare providers, not forced to obey dictates from a self-interested group that refuses to take any accountability for their decisions or actions.

This is the same racket that refuses to give a vaccine unless they have complete legal immunity from the very real possibility of seriously injuring a child with these federally licensed products.

Forty-four states allow exemptions for religious or other reasons of conscience. One state, Idaho, no longer has mandates. West Virginia is embroiled in a fight over a recently implemented executive order requiring a religious exemption. And four states, California, New York, Connecticut, and Maine, do not have them.

Religious exemptions are crucial to protecting our children and our most fundamental rights, and we must fight hard to protect them. But in the long run, we must follow the example of Idaho, and most of the western democracies, and do away with mandates. In the post-covid world, giving any public or private entity the authority to impose medical procedures is irrational and dangerous. Mandates are a failed 19th century concept that is long past any utility.

First, if you are using a pediatrician, ask him or her if they are a member of the AAP. If they are, make sure they are aware of this policy and ask if they support it. If they support it, look for another healthcare provider. And think long and hard about whether your family needs a pediatrician or not.

CLICK HERE to send messages to the President, your two US Senators and your member of the House of Representatives calling for the following:

It is time to end vaccine mandates.

It is time to restore our Seventh Amendment rights and allow people to sue for injuries caused by vaccines and “countermeasures” such as the covid injection,

The Federal government must cancel any contracts, grants, or co-operative arrangements with the AAP.

The AAP should be prohibited from participating in federal panels, advisory boards, commissions, or other professional, medical, licensing, scientific or policy-related bodies.

The federal government should launch an immediate investigation into payments to pediatricians and other physicians for achieving vaccine uptake quotas. This sounds like pure and simple bribery.

.No doubt the many recent actions by HHS Sec. Robert F. Kennedy Jr have pediatricians in an uproar. Recent polls have shown Americans' confidence in the vaccine cartel has plummeted. One recent study showed that 60% of all parents either have already, or intend to, skip or delay vaccines on the CDC schedule.

The exemption war is heating up. The good people of Hawaii fought back an attempt by Governor Josh Green MD earlier this year to repeal their religious exemption. Green will probably try again, especially with this boost from the pediatrics cartel.

Allies of the vaccine cartel in West Virginia are doing everything they can to stop Gov. Patrick Morissey’s executive order requiring a religious exemption to be offered to all students in that state.

And the vaccine cartel is making their most serious effort ever to repeal the religious exemption in deep-blue Massachusetts. They have been trying for at least 10 years, but this year the vaccine cartel is deploying much more resources than in the past.

On the other hand, we also had a huge victory in Idaho where they did away with vaccine mandates. We all need to be more like Idaho.