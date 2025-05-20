Richard C. Cook comments: Here we turn to Russian media for an account of a remarkable statement made yesterday by President Donald J. Trump; namely, that, “we got ourselves entangled in something that we shouldn’t have been involved in.”

Trump’s statement is already being ridiculed as hypocritical because, after all, the US continues to supply Ukraine with the money and weapons it needs to prevent total collapse on the battlefield.

And yet, taken at face value, what Trump is saying is an epochal reversal of over a century of US foreign policy, from the time that Cecil Rhodes and Lord Nathaniel Rothschild first set out to “recover the United States for the British Empire.” Since then, the US was suckered into supporting Great Britain in World War I, World War II, and the Cold War in its ambition to become the dominant controlling power in Europe and therefore the world. Behind Britain’s aims were deeper forces operating in the Collective West that we may simply call the Money Power.

Control of Eastern Europe and pushing back Russia was always a key to imperial control, once Germany had been annihilated, of course. It was geography that placed Ukraine at the center of conflict which became fully manifest after the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991, when takeover of Ukraine became a central project of MI6 and the CIA in furtherance of the underlying geopolitical thrust. To use the German phrase, it was “Drang Nach Osten”—the “push to the east.”

Today, in 2025, for a sitting US president to even raise the question of possible abandonment of this project is equivalent to a new American Declaration of Independence and is doubtless being seen as such among the chancelleries of Europe and in the boardrooms of places like the Bilderberg Group, the Bank for International Settlements, and the World Economic Forum, where the plans for global conquest are formulated and monitored.

So does President Trump know and understand what he is saying and what the implications are? Certainly the aristocrats and magnates of Europe understand. We shall see what comes next.

As usual, we present the full text of the Russian media story below for those of our readers whose access is blocked by censorship.

US should never have intervened in Ukraine – Trump

The US president believes Kiev would be “better off” if the conflict with Moscow had “remained a European situation”

US President Donald Trump has rebuked his predecessor, Joe Biden, for funneling vast amounts of American taxpayer money into a foreign conflict that “should have remained a European situation.”

Speaking to reporters at the White House following a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday, Trump expressed frustration over the “crazy” scale of US involvement in the Ukraine conflict. He reiterated that it is “not our war” and stressed that his administration is working to end it through diplomacy.

“This is not our war. This is not my war… I mean, we got ourselves entangled in something that we shouldn’t have been involved in. And we would have been a lot better off – and maybe the whole thing would have been better off – because it can’t be much worse. It’s a real mess,” Trump said.

The president stated that Washington has provided “massive” and “record-setting” levels of military and financial assistance to Kiev – far exceeding what the EU and other NATO countries have contributed.

“We don’t have boots on the ground, we wouldn’t have boots on the ground. But we do have a big stake. The financial amount that was put up is just crazy,” he added.

“Again, this was a European situation. It should have remained a European situation. But we got involved – much more than Europe did – because the past administration felt very strongly that we should,” he said. “We gave massive amounts, I think record-setting amounts, both weaponry and money.”

Trump’s conversation with Putin was followed by calls with the leaders of Germany, Italy, and the UK, as well as European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelensky.

They have a big problem. It’s a terrible war. The amount of anger, the amount of hate, the amount of death,” Trump said, adding that the conflict has reached a point where “it’s very hard to extradite themselves away from what’s taken place over there.”

Trump said he believes both Putin and Zelensky want peace, but only time will tell if it can be achieved.

“There’s a good chance we can get this done. I believe Putin wants to do it… My whole life is like deals, one big deal. And if I thought that President Putin did not want to get this over with, I wouldn’t even be talking about it because I’d just pull out.”

Putin described the conversation with Trump as “substantive and quite candid,” adding that Moscow is prepared to work with Kiev on drafting a memorandum aimed at achieving a future peace agreement.

“In general, Russia’s position is clear. The main thing for us is to eliminate the root causes of this crisis,” the Russian president said.Pressed by reporters on whether he has a “red line” that would cause him to walk away from mediating the conflict or potentially escalate US involvement, Trump declined to elaborate. “Yeah, I would say I do have a certain line, but I don’t want to say what that line is because I think it makes the negotiation even more difficult than it is,” he said.

Rt.com: May 19, 2025. Fair Use Claimed. US should never have intervened in Ukraine – Trump