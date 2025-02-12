In a reversal of years of U.S. warmongering, U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, speaking at a press briefing in Stuttgart, Germany, said today, “The United States does not believe that NATO membership for Ukraine is a realistic outcome of a negotiated settlement.” He added that Ukraine’s notion of returning to its pre-2014 borders with Russia is “unrealistic” and that Europe is going to have to start looking to its own defense instead of relying forever on the U.S. Could this be the beginning of the end of NATO?

Most importantly, however, Hegseth said that the U.S. now must prioritize not preparing for war with China, but avoiding it. He said, “We also face a peer competitor in the Communist Chinese with the capability and intent to threaten our homeland and core national interests in the Indo-Pacific. The US is prioritizing deterring war with China in the Pacific.”

The world has not heard this kind of rational talk from a top U.S. military official in decades. Compare it, for instance, with the aggression that constantly oozed from the mouths of Biden officialdom, especially Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Now, under President Donald Trump, and after 75 years of chaos since the Cold War was declared following World War II, is the U.S. finally backing off from its madcap posture of endless war against any nation it declared an “adversary”?

We can certainly hope and pray.

Comments are welcome below.

Following are several resources from today: 1. A transcript of Secretary Hegseth’s press briefing in Stuttgart. 2. A report from Defensescoop on the briefing. 3. A report on the briefing from Sputnik.com.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth Holds Media Availability in Stuttgart, Germany

Hegseth discusses DOGE plans, deterring China and more during first official trip abroad

Pentagon Chief Casts Doubt on Ukraine’s NATO Gamble As Peace Talks Loom