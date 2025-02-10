Obviously life involves risk: getting up in the morning and heading for work entails risk at many levels. So does marriage. So does having and raising children. But there are calculated risks, and there are many ways of preparing for and mitigating risk, including keeping oneself and one’s family healthy, wholesome, balanced, and committed to an intelligent lifestyle.

But the epidemic of live and on-line gambling currently afflicting the U.S. is another story altogether. We only have to see the advertising of sports gambling on TV to witness massive idiocy at play. This includes the incessant exploitation of student athletes by sucking them into the gambling miasma. Or the licentious advertisements now appearing on Virginia’s new casino on I-95 outside Washington, D.C.

We can allow ourselves to make an exception for the modest casinos now being allowed for Indian tribes, as it is one of the few ways that can make up for centuries of societal grand larceny in stealing their land and breaking all of the treaties made with them by the government. Also, a little gambling as recreation is relatively harmless, as church-run Bingo games also attest or pay-for-play bridge tournaments.

But addiction to gambling ruins individuals and families. Gambling is often done with credit cards or borrowed money. And the gambling industry is saturated with organized crime, even where it is “legal.”

Once again, we turn to Russian media to give us some perspective on the depths to which the U.S. has fallen. Here is an article from RT.com: “Prof. Schlevogt’s Compass No. 11: Legitimizing gambling – a study of the ‘Liberal Warfare Toolbox’: Liberals hail the explosive growth of gambling in the US. Their deregulation advocacy reveals patterns used to justify other evils, too.”

Click Here