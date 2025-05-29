Richard C. Cook comments: The Trump administration claims it wants peace in Ukraine and the Middle East. But they also want to continue global dollar hegemony, a policy which ultimately can only be enforced at the point of a gun. What—is the rest of the world supposed to roll over dead when Trump comes out with a new rant on Truth Social? Meanwhile, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent lights into China, whose success story is a walking talking insult to all America has come to stand for.

Destined for Failure – Turning Back the Clock Isn’t a Strategy

By Warwick Powell

Global Research, May 27, 2025

Warwick Powell's Substack

Hard as it try, the US can’t turn back time to an era of neocolonial economic control.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent’s recent speech, delivered on the sidelines of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank spring meetings, offers a revealing insight into the anxieties haunting US economic leadership today. Bessent’s critiques of China’s economic model and the so-called mission creep of international financial institutions are better understood as an attempt to revive an era of neocolonial economic control — one in which the United States dictates both the terms of development and the acceptable models of national success.

Bessent’s interventionism-reeking speech signals not the end of globalization, but an ambition to reconstitute a model of globalization in which the US occupies center stage. He speaks of China’s need to be changed, and the US’ responsibility to perform it, echoing its centuries-old ambitions to “shape and mold” developing countries such as China into an image to the US’ liking. These sentiments echo those of former White House National Security adviser Jake Sullivan.

This ambition is a reaction to unfolding realities, which in the end will also make Bessent’s ambitions an unrealisable fantasy. The rest of the world has already moved on, both in terms of the changing contours of global trade and the emergence of new institutions of payments and capital flows that de-center the US dollar. In this sense, we are witnessing not the end of globalization, but the waning of globalization with transatlantic characteristics.

In its place is globalization with multipolar characteristics.

Destined for Failure – Turning Back the Clock Isn’t a Strategy--Read it HERE.