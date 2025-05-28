Richard C. Cook comments: The US is witnessing an epidemic of autism and related illnesses that is probably caused by excessive administration of childhood vaccines. It borders on disbelief that with so much evidence having accumulated a civilized nation could inflict such a disaster on its own population. This article explains.

In the late 20th century, autism spectrum disorder (ASD) emerged as a perplexing medical enigma, its prevalence climbing from obscure case reports to a global epidemic affecting millions. By the early 2000s, researchers like Cicero Coimbra, a Brazilian neurologist with decades of clinical and experimental expertise, began probing environmental triggers behind this surge, challenging the prevailing narrative of purely genetic causation. Coimbra’s work, detailed in this interview, posits autism as an organic, inflammatory, and autoimmune condition—specifically, a form of vaccine-induced encephalitis driven by aluminum nanoparticles. These adjuvants, embedded in roughly 70% of childhood vaccines, cross the immature blood-brain barrier of infants, inciting chronic inflammation and autoantibody production against neural tissues. Supporting this, Interview with Dr. Christopher Exley and Interview with Guillemette Crepeaux reveal how injected aluminum accumulates in brain tissue, triggering immune activation events that disrupt neurodevelopment. Yet, official bodies maintained that rising autism rates stemmed from broader diagnostics, a claim Coimbra and others, as echoed in The Great Autism Deception, argue masks a deeper truth. They wilfully ignore the biochemical havoc wrought by cumulative vaccine schedules.

This evidence reframes autism not as a static neurodiversity but as a dynamic assault on the developing brain, with aluminum acting as a Trojan horse within immune cells. Coimbra’s clinical observations, corroborated by Interview with Dr. Kenneth Stoller and Interview with Kerri Rivera, trace the onset of autistic symptoms to vaccination episodes. The scale of this phenomenon, described in Lalu Total, overwhelms educational systems and economies, with annual U.S. costs projected to exceed $460 billion by 2025. Coimbra’s treatment protocol—high-dose vitamin D, aluminum detoxification via monomethylsilanetriol, and antifungal therapy with green propolis—targets the inflammatory and autoimmune cascade, offering hope where conventional therapies falter. However, resistance persists. As Vaccination, Social Violence, and Criminality suggests, institutional denialism, fueled by economic and reputational stakes, perpetuates circular reasoning: autism’s rise is attributed to awareness, not environmental insult. “Autism is an epidemic, and genes do not cause epidemics,” Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. asserts, a sentiment Coimbra echoes, exposing the genetic narrative as a convenient distraction.

The implications are staggering, yet the cover-up is the greatest crime against humanity, a fire lit in the brains of tens of millions now transitioning to adulthood. Coimbra’s insights, born from his pivot to autoimmune research post-2003 Human Genome Project, align with a growing chorus questioning vaccine safety. The adjuvants’ neurotoxicity, detailed in studies like those by Shaw and Tomljenovic, cited in Coimbra’s interview, reveals a mechanism where aluminum nanoparticles, untested for cumulative effects, disrupt synaptic pruning and induce genetic alterations via oxidative stress. This environmental trigger, dismissed by authorities, demands a reckoning. As The Great Autism Deception underscores, the exponential rise in autism parallels intensified vaccine schedules, not diagnostic artifacts. Coimbra’s work, accessible through his brother’s platform, invites readers to interrogate this crisis with scientific rigor and moral urgency, setting the stage for a deeper exploration of autism’s roots and remedies.

