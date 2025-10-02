Matthew 18:1-5, 10

The disciples approached Jesus and said,

“Who is the greatest in the Kingdom of Heaven?”

He called a child over, placed it in their midst, and said,

“Amen, I say to you, unless you turn and become like children,

you will not enter the Kingdom of Heaven.

Whoever humbles himself like this child

is the greatest in the Kingdom of Heaven.

And whoever receives one child such as this in my name receives me.



“See that you do not despise one of these little ones,

for I say to you that their angels in heaven

always look upon the face of my heavenly Father.”