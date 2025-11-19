The 1859 appearance of the Virgin Mary to 28-year old Adele Brise, who had emigrated to America with her parents from Belgium, is the only apparition of Mary taking place in the United States to be officially recognized and approved by the Catholic Church. This is an important part of the relatively unknown American history that can only be discovered by diligent and dedicated seeking.

Following is a 46-minute video that tells the story, including an account of how the chapel and school built on the site of the apparition were spared—seemingly by a miracle—from the most devastating wildfire in American history. See here: OUR LADY APPEARED IN WISCONSIN: OUR LADY OF CHAMPION - The Full Story!

In watching this video, viewers will need to excuse the advertisements that intervene, take the overdone AI visuals with tolerance, and apply understanding to the Catholic language and references. I personally have no doubt that the visions of Adele Brise were authentic, particularly as they mirror similar apparitions worldwide such as those of Guadeloupe, Lourdes, Fatima, and elsewhere.

The Catholic Church later built a shrine at the site of the apparitions which can be visited today. Its website is here: The National Shrine of Our Lady of Champion.