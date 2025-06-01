Richard C. Cook comments: The Collective West, which I have termed the Anglo-American-Zionist Empire, is run by a financial oligarchy; we all know that. But how does it work?

Basically, the system is based on a sophisticated network of banks and other financial institutions that levy an indirect tax on the world’s entire working population by means of usury: i.e, interest on loans.

But in order to function, cadres of servants at various levels must be engendered and disciplined. In the US, the highest levels are educated at the most prestigious universities. This is what creates, in the words of Mathew Maavak, “a global neo-feudal system reminiscent of the British Raj.”

And why not? It’s the British that took over the world in the 19th-20th centuries after they crushed Napoleon, then moved to “recover the United States for the British Empire.” The US then became the military enforcer. That brings us to the regime of endless wars that is now collapsing.

Read Mathew Maavak’s analysis here:

University Inequality: The New Empire of Credentialed Elites Elitist universities are fostering a global neo-feudal system reminiscent of the British Raj. Fair Use Claimed.