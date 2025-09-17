St. Paul’s First Letter to Timothy 3:14-16

Beloved:

I am writing you,

although I hope to visit you soon.

But if I should be delayed,

you should know how to behave in the household of God,

which is the Church of the living God,

the pillar and foundation of truth.

Undeniably great is the mystery of devotion,

Who was manifested in the flesh,

vindicated in the spirit,

seen by angels,

proclaimed to the Gentiles,

believed in throughout the world,

taken up in glory.