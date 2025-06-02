"Ukraine's 'Unprecedented' Operation Spiderweb: Russia's 'Pearl Harbor'? Or Just More Soggy Silk?" By Simplicius
Richard C. Cook comments: Simplicius offers what is probably the best commentary available on Ukraine’s drone attack on its nuclear assets. He concludes:
It seems the Ukrainians believe today’s results are a major turning point of the war, a stance being widely shared amongst Ukraine’s top OSINTers:
I suppose it’s easy for the manic ‘high’ phase to over-compensate after such a painfully long period of dismal disappointment, but I regret to inform them that today’s strikes will change nothing, apart from deepening the nails into the soggy wood of Ukraine’s coffin.
Read it HERE: Ukraine's 'Unprecedented' Operation Spiderweb: Russia's 'Pearl Harbor'? Or Just More Soggy Silk? Fair Use Claimed.
Thank you for posting the details that Simplicius posted late last night. His information about the attacks should be read and viewed by as many folks as possible.
The videos are incredible!
I hope no civilians were killed or burned badly when the drone-carrying truck self-destructed.
I found information about the Tu-95 bombers: "The aircraft has four Kuznetsov NK-12 engines with contra-rotating propellers. It is the only turboprop-powered strategic bomber still in operational use today. The Tu-95 is one of the loudest military aircraft, particularly because the tips of the propeller blades move faster than the speed of sound."
the info is from Wikipedia
The bombers are BIG --they look similar to the US B-52s, but dimensions are a bit smaller on the Russian plane, and B-52s have jet engines.