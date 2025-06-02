Richard C. Cook comments: Simplicius offers what is probably the best commentary available on Ukraine’s drone attack on its nuclear assets. He concludes:

It seems the Ukrainians believe today’s results are a major turning point of the war, a stance being widely shared amongst Ukraine’s top OSINTers:

I suppose it’s easy for the manic ‘high’ phase to over-compensate after such a painfully long period of dismal disappointment, but I regret to inform them that today’s strikes will change nothing, apart from deepening the nails into the soggy wood of Ukraine’s coffin.

Ukraine's 'Unprecedented' Operation Spiderweb: Russia's 'Pearl Harbor'? Or Just More Soggy Silk?