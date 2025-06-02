Three Sages

Three Sages

aDoozy
2h

Thank you for posting the details that Simplicius posted late last night. His information about the attacks should be read and viewed by as many folks as possible.

The videos are incredible!

I hope no civilians were killed or burned badly when the drone-carrying truck self-destructed.

I found information about the Tu-95 bombers: "The aircraft has four Kuznetsov NK-12 engines with contra-rotating propellers. It is the only turboprop-powered strategic bomber still in operational use today. The Tu-95 is one of the loudest military aircraft, particularly because the tips of the propeller blades move faster than the speed of sound."

the info is from Wikipedia

The bombers are BIG --they look similar to the US B-52s, but dimensions are a bit smaller on the Russian plane, and B-52s have jet engines.

