Frances Leader writes this morning:

IGOR BERKUT'S PLAN FOR UKRAINE

Heavenly Jerusalem - a new city to be built for Khazarian/Ashkenazis after ethic cleansing or murdering all Ukrainians. Just as was done in Palestine.

The underlying and hidden agenda is wilder and more disgusting than you know!

The City of London, appeasing the Khazarian Mafia, is behind the build up of hatred against its old enemy, Russia. Hear from this Ukrainian billionaire, Igor Berkut, as he outlines his diabolical plan, first heard in 2011, which is now approved and implemented….

Here is Frances’s complete substack article:

We at Three Sages have been pointing out for over a year now that Zelensky’s declaration of his intent to make Ukraine into the “Big Israel” wasn’t just a turn of phrase. We explained that it is common knowledge among Islamic leaders that Zelensky was in process of committing genocide against his own people, including the millions who have fled Ukraine and the million or more killed and maimed on the battlefield, in order to make room for Jews fleeing the failed state of Israel.

Frances Leader’s new article confirms our observation but goes much further to detail the ongoing planning of how it will be done.

Frances also confirms something else we have long known, which is that the plan is being directed out of the headquarters of the Anglo-American-Zionist Empire located in the square-mile City of London. This is the power center of the Rothschild dynasty, one of the chief players among the Black Nobility, bent on global conquest. Another name for all this is the British Empire.

We have also been pointing out that after World War II, the British Empire never went away. Instead it regrouped and reasserted its control over the US. The primary liaison for that control was Henry Kissinger. After suckering the US into World War I and World War II to annihilate Germany, the Brits turned the US loose on the Soviet Union. Meanwhile, Israel was cut loose to accomplish much of the dirty work, like the JFK assassination, 9/11, and, most recently, the COVID “planscamdemic.” See here, if you can stand it.

But above all, it was the US that was put in charge of directing the Empire’s proxy war against Russia in Ukraine. Just yesterday, writes Simplicius:

NYT just released a bombshell exposé which goes into more detail than ever before on the secret US military and intelligence operation using Ukraine as a proxy, which consisted of the combined assets from the Central Intelligence Agency, National Security Agency, Defense Intelligence Agency, and National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency working in concert with military officials to provide everything from targeting and kill-chain control, to direct frontline tactical maneuver advisement—amongst other things.

Simplicius also mentions the British role:

One important thing to keep in mind in light of this NYT report, is that it covers only the American side of the involvement, perhaps even as intentional smokescreen to conceal the more vicious British secret involvement in the war. I covered it before, but for those interested, consult the highly-detailed Grayzone exposé on Project Alchemy, the secret British operation to shore up Ukraine militarily, which kicked off at the same time as the US’ Task Force Dragon.

Scott Ritter has also argued convincingly that Zelensky is a British asset. Simplicius says the same thing about Ukrainian intelligence.

Following is the complete Simplicius substack, though it may be paywalled if you try to read it:

Secret History: 'Bombshell' NYT Report Uncovers True Depth of US Involvement in Ukraine War

The purpose of the NYT “confession” appears to be to shame the Trump administration for trying to come to a peace deal with Russia when they really should go full speed ahead in the war. Here is a commentary by Larry Johnson:

New York Times Fantasy Tale of Ukraine's Almost Great Victory Over Russia

Here is another good one by our friend indi.ca.

The New York Times Uncovers Its Own Cover Up In Ukraine