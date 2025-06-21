Three Sages

Three Sages

Discussion about this post

aDoozy
2h

Jesus loves me! this I know,

For the Bible tells me so;

Little ones to Him belong;

They are weak, but He is strong.

Yes, Jesus loves me!

Yes, Jesus loves me!

Yes, Jesus loves me!

The Bible tells me so.

"Do not worry about tomorrow; tomorrow will take care of itself.

Sufficient for a day is its own evil.”

And each day for the past 1 year+8 mos. the day's news from the MiddleEast has been evil.

Now a crescendo has been horribly building after Israel's murderous attack on Iran.

The US govt officials have cast the US Constitution aside...since Jan. 21, 2025.

We the People have been duped...as both Iran and Russia were duped by the US play-acting for peace. Deceivers! We know who their prince is--the master deceiver.

I am standing on the Rock that is Jesus. I am upset and dismayed by the leaders' actions in this world...but I do not fret and despair because I know where I am going~

Heaven is my Home.

