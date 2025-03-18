Two More Perspectives on the Brewing World War: Alex Krainer and Indi.ca
World War III is in the air, although, as I wrote in my recent eBook for Global Research, the US and the Collective West have already lost it, particularly on the two main battlefronts: Ukraine and Israel.
I don’t have time today to elaborate much, so let me just post two important articles. The first is from geopolitical analyst Alex Krainer, The Tragedy of Europe's Idiocracy. The second is a view from the Islamic Resistence from indi.ca, When Will This End?
I’m also working on a long video from Jeffrey Sachs with vast historical background that I hope to post soon. Plus reading a bio of Alexander Hamilton as background to more commentary on today’s financial mess.
On it goes….
Thanks for reading Three Sages! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.