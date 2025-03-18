World War III is in the air, although, as I wrote in my recent eBook for Global Research, the US and the Collective West have already lost it, particularly on the two main battlefronts: Ukraine and Israel.

I don’t have time today to elaborate much, so let me just post two important articles. The first is from geopolitical analyst Alex Krainer, The Tragedy of Europe's Idiocracy. The second is a view from the Islamic Resistence from indi.ca, When Will This End?

I’m also working on a long video from Jeffrey Sachs with vast historical background that I hope to post soon. Plus reading a bio of Alexander Hamilton as background to more commentary on today’s financial mess.

On it goes….