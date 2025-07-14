Richard C. Cook comments: Israel, according to Dr. Wolff and many others, is a “settler colony” which is now in danger of coming to its inevitable historical end. Yet Israel still owns Trump and his administration. This is even worse and more dangerous than when Israel took part in the JFK assassination and 9/11. Back then other players still had some influence within the US government. But not anymore. Trump is going down deeper and faster by the day.

Some US commentators state, however, that Israel is solely an instrument of US imperial hegemony in the Middle East. I do not agree with that. My own view is that Israel is the spearhead of a worldwide Rabbinic conspiracy to create a global government whereby the Chosen People totally enslave the Goyim cattle—vastly reduced in number—and rule them as subject drones in perpetuity. The “plandemic,” AI, the MSM, endless war, etc., are instruments toward this end. Parties like the US Evangelicals are merely tools.

I advise everyone to read and study the classic work in the field: British journalist Douglas Reed’s The Controversy of Zion. Then decide where you stand. I especially invite Jewish friends and readers to shake off such delusions and join with the rest of humanity to create a better world.

