What is the new tariff regime being implemented by the Trump administration really about? It’s actually a complete reset of the financial system created by Alexander Hamilton 236 years ago consisting of massive permanent government deficits to finance a globalist military empire by borrowing from the rich and taxing the poor.

This is what I wrote about two days ago here on the Three Sages substack in an article entitled Trump's Tariffs: Alexander Hamilton's catastrophic US financial system comes home to roost. Don't let all the hot air deceive you.

Now, stock market prices worldwide are “crashing.” This is the natural and expected result of the gigantic equity bubble that has been run up by big globalist finance over the last five years since the Biden administration went all-in with Blackrock, etc., and their global counterparts in massive deficit spending for war in Ukraine and the Middle East, along with the high Federal Reserve interest rates that benefit only rich investors.

The Trump plan is to rebuild Main Street. While he is raising tariffs, he is also pressuring the Fed to cut rates. So the big investors are in a panic. And because Wall Street has been able to deceive working people into putting their retirement savings into the stock market, they are trying to get everyone else to panic too as yet another of their mighty bubbles bursts.

But for Trump to succeed, several steps are needed besides lower interest rates. One is the promised tax cuts, especially the cuts on tips, overtime, and Social Security that will help those who need more cash in their pockets right now. Another is continued reductions of gas and grocery prices. But another is to follow through on making peace with Russia over Ukraine and with Iran in the Middle East. It’s long past time for Israel to back off. These wars have to stop now, and the big weapons manufacturers who cheer-lead these wars have to rejoin civil society.

Plus the entire Federal Reserve System should be replaced by a new program of indigenous currency as laid out by Dennis Kucinich in his proposed NEED Act of 2011 that I have written about in this space before.

But there is yet another factor that is always overlooked. This is the fact that a modern industrial society never pays in salaries and wages the money needed to purchase what industry is able to produce. The fact that there is always a “gap” between societal income and national earnings was explained over a century ago by British engineer C.H. Douglas in his book Economic Democracy. I also explain it in my own book, We Hold These Truths: The Hope of Monetary Reform.

In order to fill the gap, which is a result of retained earnings for investment and innovation, the government has to issue citizen dividends in the form of regular stipends similar to what we see today with the Alaska Permanent Fund. This is the correct way to balance the books and assure that ordinary working people can survive.

This is what Trump now must implement—an American Dividend for equal sharing of the bounty of a real productive economy. I’ll be writing more about this in the weeks ahead.

In the meantime, the best source for solid information on the new economic regime continues to be Jeff Childers in his daily C&C column including this one from today: ☕️ TRUMP SNEEZED ☙ Monday, April 7, 2025 ☙ C&C NEWS 🦠 Global crash, Trump tariffs bite; 25% of Earth seeks deals; China reels, EU buckles; UK flips; inflation, oil down; Main Street cheers; was a market reset the plan all along? And much more.

One last thing on Hamilton’s ruinous financial program is to remember what John Adams, second president of the US said about it. According to Ron Chernow, author of a recent biography of Hamilton: “[Adams] detested banks and believed that Hamilton’s system would ‘swindle’ the poor and release the ‘gangrene of avarice’ into the American atmosphere.” (Alexander Hamilton, p.531) Adams was exactly right.

Richard C. Cook is a retired U.S. federal analyst with extensive experience across various government agencies, including the U.S. Civil Service Commission, FDA, the Carter White House, NASA, and the U.S. Treasury. As a whistleblower at the time of the Challenger disaster, he exposed the flawed O-ring joints that destroyed the Space Shuttle, documenting his story in his book “Challenger Revealed.” After serving at Treasury, he became a vocal critic of the private finance-controlled monetary system, detailing his concerns in “We Hold These Truths: The Hope of Monetary Reform.” He served as an advisor to the American Monetary Institute and worked with Congressman Dennis Kucinich to advocate for replacing the Federal Reserve with a genuine national currency. See his new book, Our Country, Then and Now, Clarity Press, 2023. Also see his Three Sages Substack as well as his American Geopolitical Institute articles at https://www.vtforeignpolicy.com/category/agi/

