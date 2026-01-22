Peter Myers

Trump's incredible speech at Davos, 90 minutes off the cuff, video & full transcript

full transcript

https://globalnews.ca/news/11623027/read-full-transcript-donald-trump-speech-davos/

By Uday Rana Global News

Posted January 21, 2026 2:47 pm

Updated January 21, 2026 2:48 pm

U.S. President Donald Trump spoke at the World Economic Forum in Davos

Switzerland, on Wednesday, escalating his rhetoric over vows to acquire

the Danish territory of Greenland.

In a speech that ranged from talking about the U.S. economy, attacking

domestic political opponents to doubling down on his threats for

Greenland and criticizing allies like Canada, here is what Trump said.

Continued from Part 1

I want to tell you that. And when you think about it, nobody can dispute it.

We give so much and we get so little in return. And I’ve been a critic

of NATO for many years, and yet I’ve done more to help NATO than any

other president by far, than any other person. You wouldn’t have NATO if

I didn’t get involved in my first term.

The war with Ukraine is an example. We are thousands of miles away,

separated by a giant ocean. It’s a war that should have never started,

and it wouldn’t have started if the 2020 U.S. presidential election

weren’t rigged. It was a rigged election. Everybody now knows that. They

found out. People will soon be prosecuted for what they did.

It’s probably breaking news, but it should be. It’s a rigged election.

Can’t have rigged elections. You need strong borders, strong elections,

and ideally, a good press. I always said strong borders, strong

elections, free fair elections and a fair media. The media is terrible.

It’s very crooked, it’s very biased, terrible. But someday it’ll

straighten out because it’s losing all credibility.

Think of it. When I won in a landslide, a giant landslide won, all seven

swing states, won the popular vote, won everything and I only get

negative press, that means that it has no credibility.

And if they’re going to get credibility, they’re going to have to be

fair. So you need a fair press, but you also need those other elements.

And I inherited a terrible, terrible situation. If you look, the border

was open, the inflation was raging, everything was bad with the United

States when I came into office.

But I also inherited a mess with Ukraine and Russia, something that

would have never happened. And I know Putin very well. He and I would

discuss Ukraine. It was the apple of his eye, but he wasn’t going to do

anything. I said, Vladimir, you’re not doing it. He would never have

done it.

It was terrible what happened. I could see it happening too. After I

left, I could see it happening. Biden had given Ukraine and NATO $350

billion, staggering sum $350 billion. I came in and just like the

southern border, just like inflation, just like our economy, I said,

‘wow, this place is in trouble,’ meaning our country.

All of these things were out of control, but the border was out of

control. We fixed it with the strongest border anywhere in the world.

And I have now been working on this war for one year, during which time

I settled eight other wars, India-Pakistan. I’ve settled other wars that

were… Vladimir Putin called me… Armenia, Azerbaijan. He said, ‘I can’t

believe you settled all that one, they were going on for 35 years.’

I settled it in one day and President Putin called me. He said, ‘you

know, I can’t believe I’ve worked in that war for 10 years trying to

settle it. I couldn’t do it.’ I said, ‘do me a favour. Focus on settling

your war. Don’t worry about that.’

What does the United States get out of all of this work? All of this

money other than death, destruction, and massive amounts of cash going

to people who don’t appreciate what we do, they don’t appreciate what we do.

I’m talking about NATO, I’m talking about Europe. They have to work on

Ukraine. We don’t. The United States is very far away. We have a big,

beautiful ocean separating us. We have nothing to do with it.

Until I came along, NATO was only supposed to pay two per cent of GDP,

but they weren’t paying. Most of the countries weren’t paying anything.

The United States was paying for virtually 100 per cent of NATO. And I

got that stopped. I said, ‘that’s not fair.’ But then more importantly,

I got NATO to pay five per cent and now they were paying and now they

are paying.

Something nobody said was possible. They said, ‘we will never go up

higher than two per cent’ but they went to five per cent and now they’re

paying the five. They didn’t pay the two and now they’re paying the five

and they’re stronger for it. And they have an excellent by the way,

Secretary-General, who’s possibly in the room? Mark [Rutte], are you

here? Yes. He’s here. Hello, Mark.

We never asked for anything, and we never got anything. We probably

won’t get anything unless I decide to use excessive strength and force

where we would be, frankly, unstoppable.

But I won’t do that. Okay, now everyone saying, oh good. That’s probably

the biggest statement I made because people thought I would use force.

I don’t have to use force. I don’t want to use force. I won’t use force.

All the United States is asking for is a place called Greenland. Where

were we already had it as a trustee, but respectfully returned it back

to Denmark not long ago after we defeated the Germans, the Japanese, the

Italians and others in World War Two. We gave it back to them.

We were a powerful force then, but we are a much more powerful force

now. After I rebuilt the military in my first term and continue to do so

today. We have a budget of $1.5 trillion. We’re bringing back

battleships. The battleship is 100 times more powerful than the great

battleships you saw in World War Two. Those great big, gorgeous ships

the Missouri, the Iowa, the Alabama.

I thought maybe we could take them out of mothballs. They said, no, sir.

These ships are 100, think of that, 100 times more powerful than those

big, big, magnificent pieces of art that you saw so many times ago that

you still see on television. You say, ‘wow, what a force.’ A hundred

times, each ship, 100 times more powerful than the big battleships of

the past. So that was the end of the more mothball story.

So what we have gotten out of NATO is nothing except to protect Europe

from the Soviet Union and now Russia. I mean, we’ve helped them for so

many years. We’ve never gotten anything except we pay for NATO, and we

paid for many years until I came along, we paid for, in my opinion, 100

per cent of NATO because they weren’t paying their bills.

And all we’re asking for is to get Greenland, including right title and

ownership, because you need the ownership to defend it. You can’t defend

it on a lease. Legally, it’s not defensible that way. Totally. And

number two, psychologically, who the hell wants to defend a license

agreement or a lease, which is a large piece of ice in the middle of the

ocean, where if there is a war, much of the action will take place on

that piece of ice?

Think of it. Those missiles would be flying right over the centre of

that piece of ice. All we want from Denmark, for national and

international security and to keep our very energetic and dangerous

potential enemies at bay, is this land on which we’re going to build the

greatest golden dome ever built.

We’re building a golden dome that’s going to, just by its very nature,

going to be defending Canada. Canada gets a lot of freebies from us, by

the way. They should be grateful also. But they’re not.

I watched their prime minister yesterday. He wasn’t so grateful, they

should be grateful to us. Canada, Canada lives because of the United

States. Remember that Mark [Carney], the next time you make your statements.

What we did for Israel was amazing, but that’s nothing compared to what

we have planned for the United States, Canada and the rest of the world.

We are going to build a dome like no other. We did it. We did it for Israel.

And by the way, I told Bibi [Benjamin Netanyahu], ‘Bibi stop taking

credit for the dome. That’s our technology. That’s our stuff.’ But they

had a lot of courage and they were good fighters, and they did a good job.

And we wiped out the Iran nuclear threat. Like nobody can believe.

Nobody has ever seen anything like it. That Venezuela taking down

Soleimani, wiping out al-Baghdadi when he tried to reinstitute ISIS. We

did a lot. I did a lot of big things, all perfectly executed.

Every one was perfectly executed. Somebody told me that, a military

expert told me, ‘sir, everything you’ve done has been perfectly

executed.’ I said, ‘I know.’

Other presidents have spent, whether foolishly or not, trillions and

trillions of dollars on NATO and gotten absolutely nothing in return.

We’ve never asked for anything. It’s always a one-way street.

Now they want us to help them with Ukraine, and let me say, we’re going

to. I’m really helping… not even them. I want to see… last week.. if you

saw it was 10,000 soldiers… but last month it was 31,000 soldiers died.

31,000. That’s this room times… the number of people in this room times

30. Think of it: 30,000 soldiers died in one month.

The month before it was 27,000. The month before that, it was 28,000.

The month before that it was 25,000. It’s a bloodbath over there. And

that’s what I want to stop. Doesn’t help the United States, but these

are souls. These are young, young people. Look like you, look like some

of you right in the front row.

They go to war. Their parents are so proud of their heroes. Come back

two weeks later, they get to call, your son’s head’s been blown off. I

want to stop it. It’s a horrible war. It’s the worst since World War

Two. They keep going. They’ll exceed World War Two. The numbers are

staggering. How many people they’ve lost, they don’t want to talk about

it. Ukraine and Russia lost just tremendous amounts.

And I’m dealing with President Putin and he wants to make a deal. I

believe I’m dealing with President Zelensky, and I think he wants to

make a deal. I’m meeting him today. He might be in the audience right

now, but they got to get that war stopped because too many people are

dying needlessly. Dying. Too many souls are being lost. That’s the only

reason I’m interested in doing it.

But in doing it, I’m helping Europe, I’m helping NATO, and until the

last few days, when I told them about Iceland, they loved me. They

called me daddy right last time. Very smart man said he’s our daddy.

He’s running it. I was like running it. I went from running it to being

a terrible human being.

But now what I’m asking for is a piece of ice, cold and poorly located

that can play a vital role in world peace and world protection.

It’s a very small ask compared to what we have given them for many, many

decades. But the problem with NATO is that we’ll be there for them 100

per cent. But I’m not sure that they’d be there for us if we gave them

the call: ‘Gentlemen, we are being attacked. We’re under attack by such

and such nation.’

I know them all very well. I’m not sure that they’d be there. I know

we’d be there for them. I don’t know that they’d be there for us. With

all of the money we expend, with all of the blood, sweat and tears, I

don’t know that they’d be there for us.

They’re not there for us on Iceland, that I can tell you. I mean, our

stock market took the first dip yesterday because of Iceland. So

Iceland’s already costs a lot of money. But that dip is peanuts compared

to what it’s gone up. And we have an unbelievable future.

And that’s that stock market is going to be doubled. We’re going to hit

50,000 and that stock market’s going to double. And a relative short

period of time because of everything that’s happening.

But there’s a good example. After giving NATO and European nations

trillions and trillions of dollars in defence, they buy our weapons, we

make the greatest weapons in the world. But now we’re going to make them

faster, much faster. You saw that? I put a cap on the salaries and I put

no buy backs, no stock buybacks, no various other things that they were

doing.

I mean, they were making $50 million, but it would take them three years

to give you a Patriot missile. I said, that’s not good. My chauffeur can

do a better job than that. And he makes slightly less than 50. They make

big salaries. If they’re going to make those big salaries, they’re going

to have to produce a lot faster. The good news is we have the greatest

equipment in the world. Now we’re going to start making it a lot faster.

They’re going to build additional plants.

And all of the money that goes into stock buybacks is going to go into

building plants. We’re not allowing stock buybacks by defence companies

any longer. They’re going to build new plants to make Tomahawks.

Patriots. We have the best equipment. F-35s at 47. The new one just

coming out. They say it’s the most devastating plane fighter jet ever.

Who knows?

They called it 47. If I don’t like it, I’m going to take the 47 off it.

I wonder why they called it 47, what they think about that. But if I

don’t like it, I’m going to take that 47 off.

But it’s supposed to be the stage six. It’s supposed to be the first

stage six plane, undetectable like our B-2 bombers were undetectable.

They flew right over Iran. They were undetectable, and they did their

job and they got the hell out of there.

So we want a piece of ice for world protection, and they won’t give it.

We’ve never asked for anything else. And we could have kept that piece

of land and we didn’t sell.

They have a choice. You can say yes, and we will be very appreciative.

Or you can say no and we will remember.

A strong and secure America means a strong NATO. And that’s one reason

why I’m working every day to ensure our military is very powerful. Our

borders are very strong, and above all, our economy is strong because

national security requires economic security and economic prosperity.

And we have the greatest that we’ve ever had.

Biden and his allies destroyed our economy and gave us perhaps the worst

inflation in American history. They say 48 years. I say forever, but I

think 48 years is the equivalent to forever. Whether it’s 48 years or

ever, it’s terrible. Costing the typical family $33,000. What they did

to this country should never, ever be forgotten.

It’s early, but he has to be rated as the worst president we’ve ever had

by far.

The auto pen did much of the damage, he was the auto pen president

because I don’t believe a sane president would have ever signed the kind

of things that he signed.

But now grocery prices, energy prices, airfares, mortgage rates, rent

and car payments are all coming down and they’re coming down fast. We

inherited a mess, but we’ve done a hell of a job in 12 months.

Under my most favoured nation policy for drug prices, the cost of

prescription drugs is coming down by up to 90 per cent, depending on the

way you calculate. You could also say five, six, seven, 800 per cent.

There are two ways of figuring that.

But we have a favoured nations policy that every president wanted. No

president was able to get it. I got it, and other nations approved it,

and I had to use tariffs in order to get it because they said, no way.

In other words, a pill that cost 10 per cent in London costs $130. It

cost $10, in London, costs $130 in New York or in Los Angeles. And I’d

say, ‘boy, that’s bad.’ Friends of mine would say, ‘you know, we go to

London, you can buy this stuff and nothing. We go all over the world. We

could buy it for nothing.’

Because basically America was subsidizing every nation in the world

because presidents allowed them to get away with it. It became very

tough. So when I called up Emmanuel Macron – I watched him yesterday

with his beautiful sunglasses. What the hell happened?

But I watched him sort of be tough. But he was at $10 for a pill. And I

said, Emmanuel and I have the all the big pharmaceutical companies are

in total agreement. It wasn’t an easy by the way. They’re tough, smart.

They’ve been getting away with this scam for a long time. But they gave

it up. But they said you’ll never get the countries to approve it. I

said, why is that? Because they won’t.

They always said we’re not paying anymore. Get the rest of the United

States. Over the years they stayed the same. We just went up, up, up.

And I mean, we would pay 13, 14, 15 times more than certain countries.

So I said, no, they’ll approve it 100 per cent. So you’ll never get them

to approve it. I said, I guarantee you. But I actually sided with

Emmanuel, who probably is in the room to him and I like him. I actually

like him. Hard to believe, isn’t it?

And I said, Emmanuel, you’re going to have to lift the price of that

pill to $20, maybe $30. Think of that. That means it’s a doubling. A

doubling of prescription drugs might be a tripling, might be a

quadrupling. It’s not easy.

‘No, no, no, Donald, I will not do that.’ I said, ‘yes, you will 100 per

cent.’ He said ‘no, no, no, you’re asking me to double.’ I said,

‘Emmanuel, you’ve been taking advantage of the United States for 30

years with prescription drugs. You really should do it and you will do

it. I have no doubt. In fact, I am 100 per cent sure you’re going to.’

‘No, no, no, I will not do it.’ Because yes, in all fairness to him, he

has to double or triple because the world being a bigger place in the

United States, it’s not that you meet in the middle, you just have to go

up some. And we come down a lot. They go up a little, we come down a lot.

So we’re at $130, they’re at 10, so they may have to go to 20 or 30. No

more than that. I said, Emmanuel, you’re going to be doubling or tripling.

No, no, no, he said. Here’s the story, Emmanuel. The answer is you’re

going to do it. You’re going to do it fast. And if you don’t, I’m

putting a 25 per cent tariff on everything that you sell into the United

States.

And a 100 per cent tariff on your wines and champagnes. And that’s about

10 times more than what I’m requesting. And you’re going to do it. I

don’t want to go public with it. But you may make me do that.

‘No, no, Donald, I will do it. I will do it.’ It took me, on average,

three minutes a country. Saying the same thing – you will do it. They

all said, ‘no, no, no, I will not do it. You’re asking me to double the

cost of prescription?’

I said, that’s right. Because you’ve been screwing us for 30 years. And

they say we will not do it. I said, that’s all right. On Monday morning

we’re putting a 25, 30, 50 — I gave different numbers for different

countries.

This is also national security we’re talking about. Not fair. We’re not

going to subsidize the whole world. And every one of those countries

have agreed to do it. So one of the biggest things that I’ve done is the

fact that we have now most favoured nation.

We will pay whatever the lowest prices in the entire world. So our drug

prices are going to be coming down by a staggering 90 per cent. Again,

you could say 1,000 per cent, 20 per cent depends on the way you want to

figure it. But we’ll go with the way the fake news likes it better

because it sounds.

Can you imagine? A 90 per cent reduction sounds much worse, but drug

prices are going to be coming down tremendously in all the nations, and

I appreciate them doing it. But they did it. In all fairness, without

tariffs, I wouldn’t have been able to get it done.

After declining $3,000 under Biden, real incomes are up in the United

States by 2003 thousand and even $5,000 and more homeownership has

always been a symbol of health and vigour of American society. But that

goal fell out of reach for millions and millions of people in the Biden

year because interest rates went up so high.

Today, I’m taking action to bring back this bedrock of the American

dream. In recent years, Wall Street giants and institutional investment

firms – many of you are here, many of you are good friends of mine, many

of you are supporters — sorry to do this to you, I’m so sorry — but

you’ve driven up housing prices by purchasing hundreds of thousands of

single family homes, and it’s been a great investment.

But often as much as 10 per cent of houses on the market. You know, the

crazy thing is, a person can’t get depreciation on a house, but when a

corporation buys it, they get depreciation, okay. It’s something we’re

going to have to think about too. I don’t know if too many people think

about that.

You buy a corporation, they buy 500 houses, they buy hundreds of

thousands, buy 500 houses, they can take depreciation. A person sweats

and works and buys one house.

But homes are built for people, not for corporations and America will

not become a nation of renters. We’re not going to do that. That’s why I

have signed an executive order banning large institutional investors

from buying single family homes. It’s just not fair to the public.

They’re not going to be able to buy a house.

And I’m calling on Congress to pass that ban into permanent law. And I

think they will. One of the biggest barriers to saving for a down

payment has been surging credit card debt. The profit margin for credit

card companies now exceeds 50 per cent. One of the biggest. And they

charge Americans interest rates of 28 per cent, 30 per cent, 31 per

cent, 32 per cent.

Whatever happened to usury? So to help our citizens recover from the

Biden disaster, well, caused by this horrible, just horrible president,

I’m asking Congress to cap credit card interest rates at 10 per cent for

one year, and this will help millions of Americans save for a home.

They have no idea they’re paying 28 per cent. They go out there a little

late in their payment, and they end up losing their house. It’s terrible.

To unleash innovation and savings and financing I’m also working to

ensure America remains the crypto capital of the world. And to that end,

last year I signed a landmark Genius Act into law.

Now, Congress is working very hard on crypto market structure,

legislation on Bitcoin, all of them, which I hope to sign very soon.

Unlocking new pathways for Americans to reach financial freedom.

And I did it for two reasons. Number one, I thought it was politically

good. And it was I got tremendous political report support, but more

importantly, China wanted that market too, just like they want AI. And

we’ve got that market, I think, pretty well locked up.

If I didn’t do it, you know, Biden was totally against it until before

the election when they realized that, you know, there were millions of

people voting against him over crypto and all of a sudden they loved it

very much. But it was too late. They blew it.

But it is politically popular. But it’s much more importantly, we have

to make it so that China doesn’t get the hold of it. And once they have

that hold, we’re not going to be able to get it back. So I’m honoured to

have done it. Finally, I’ve instructed government-backed institutions to

purchase up to $200 billion in mortgage bonds to bring down interest rates.

And I’ll be announcing a new Fed chairman in the not-too-distant future.

I think he’ll do a very good job. See, I gave away some of it – he. I

did give that away.

So we have something. You get something. But somebody that’s very

respected, they’re all respected. They’re all great. Everyone that I

interviewed is great. Everyone could do, I think a fantastic job.

Problem is they change once they get the job, they do. You know, they’re

saying everything I want to hear. And then they get the job, they’re

locked in for six years. They get the job and all of a sudden, ‘let’s

raise rates a little bit.’ I call them: ‘Sir, we’d rather not talk about

this.’

It’s amazing how people change once they have the job. It’s too bad.

It’s sort of disloyalty. But they’ve got to do what they think is right.

We have a terrible chairman right now, Jerome ‘Too late’ Powell. He’s

always too late. And, he’s very late with interest rates, except before

the election. He was just fine for the other side.

So we, we’re going to have somebody that’s great. And we hope he does

the right job. Last week, the average 30-year mortgage rate dropped

below six per cent for the first time in many years.

Another major factor in driving up housing costs was the mass invasion

of our borders. And I have to say one thing about housing, because

nobody ever says this. I am very protective of people that already own a

house, of which we have millions and millions and millions and because

we have had a such a good run, the house values have gone up

tremendously and these people have become wealthy. They weren’t wealthy.

They become wealthy because of their house. And every time you make it

more and more and more affordable for somebody to buy a house cheaply,

you’re actually hurting the value of their houses.

Obviously, because the one thing works in tandem with the other, and I

don’t want to do anything that’s going to hurt the value of people that

own a house, who, for the first time in their lives, are walking around

the streets of whatever city they’re in, very proud that their house is

worth 500, 600, $700,000.

Now, if I want to really crush the housing market, I could do that so

fast that people could buy houses, but you would destroy a lot of people

that already have houses in some cases, and they’ve mortgaged their

house and the mortgage would be very low.

And all of a sudden the mortgage without any changes becomes very high

and they end up losing the house.

I’m not going to hurt. And I speak with Scott, who’s doing a fantastic

job, and Howard is doing a fantastic job and all of my people and I

always say, look, you know, I can crush the hell out of the market. We

can drop interest rates to a level.

And that’s one thing we do want to do that’s natural, that’s good for

everybody.

You know, the dropping of the interest rates … we should be paying a

much lower interest rate than we are. We should be paying the lowest

interest rate of any country in the world, because without the United

States, you don’t have a country.

I mean, I had a case with Switzerland. We happened to be in Switzerland.

Maybe I’ll give you a quick story, but they were paying nothing.

They make beautiful watches, great watches, Rolex, all of them. They

were paying nothing to the United States when they sent their product out.

And we had a $41 billion deficit: 41 billion. With this beautiful place.

Flew over it, isn’t it nice?

So I said, let’s put a 30 per cent tariff on them so that we get back

some of it, not all of it at all. We still have a deficit, big deficit

at 40, 41 million. That’s a big deficit. And I said, let’s put a tariff

on. Different tariffs, different places.

You’re all party to them. In some cases, victims to them. But in the end

that’s a fair thing. And most of you realize that. But we put a 30 per

cent tariff on Switzerland and all hell broke loose.

They were calling, I mean like you wouldn’t believe. And I know so many

people from Switzerland. Incredible place, incredible brilliant place.

But I then realized that they’re only good because of us.

And there’s so many other examples. I mean, us probably other places,

but a majority of the money they make is because of us, because we never

charged them anything. So they come in, they sell their watches, no

tariffs, no nothing. They walk away. They make $41 billion on just us.

So I said, ‘no, we can’t do that.’

So I’m going to bring it up.

But still would have a deficit pretty substantial. But I brought it up

to 30 per cent.

And the I guess prime minister — I don’t think president — I think prime

minister called. A woman. And she was very repetitive.

She said, ‘no, no, no, you cannot do that, 30 per cent. You cannot do

that. We are a small, small country.’ I said, ‘yeah, but you have a big,

big deficit. You may be small, but you have a big deficit than big

countries.’

She said, ‘no, no, no, please, you cannot do it.’ Kept saying the same

thing over and over. ‘We are a small country,’ she said, but you’re a

big country in terms of… and she just rubbed me the wrong way, I’ll be

honest with you.

And I said, ‘all right, thank you, ma’am. Appreciate it.’

‘Do not do this.’

‘Thank you very much.’ And I made it 39 per cent.

And then all hell really broke out. And I was paid visits by everybody.

Rolex came to see me. They all came to see me. But I realized and I

reduced it because I don’t want to hurt people, I don’t want to hurt them.

And we brought it down to them, you know, lower level doesn’t mean it’s

not going up, but we brought it down to a lower level. But they pay now,

the tariff.

But I realized that we have many places like that where they’re making a

fortune because of the United States. Without the United States, they

wouldn’t be making anything. Think of it. Switzerland made $41 billion

on us.

And as she said, it’s a small place and I realized with that, I don’t

know, I was so… because she was so aggressive. And I realized in that

conversation that the United States is keeping the whole world afloat.

Many places I could give you six or seven places just in the people in

this little area.

I know every one of them. They’re sort of they’re looking down. They

don’t want to see me, and they don’t want to stare me in the eyes, but

they’re taken advantage of. Everybody took advantage of the United

States. But I’ve been very fair, and I gave them a tariff and it was

fine. But I realized that without us, it’s not Switzerland anymore.

Without us, it’s not any of the countries that are represented here. And

we want to work with the countries, we want to work with them. We’re not

looking to destroy them. I could have said 39, 40 per cent, I could

have, I could have said, I want a 70 per cent tariff, then we make money

with Switzerland. But Switzerland would have been probably destroyed,

financially destroyed.

I don’t want to do that, but we should be paying the lowest interest

rate of everybody. I hope Scott’s listening to this, because we should

be paying the lowest interest rate of everybody without us. Without us,

most of the countries don’t even work.

And then you have the protection factor. Without our military, which is

the greatest in the world by far, without our military, you have threats

that you would never… you wouldn’t believe. You wouldn’t believe.

You don’t have threats because of us, and that’s because of NATO. And

one other thing, and I have to say it’s so importantly, in the old days…

and I’m I used to say I’m the youngest in the room. Now I’m among the

older, I hate to say it, I don’t feel old, but I’m among the older.

But I remember not long ago, 20, 25 years ago when good news came out

about, let’s say, the United States. The United States had a great

quarter, the United States had a great month. All the stocks went up.

And that’s the way it’s supposed to be.

Now, when they say the United States had a record quarter, it’s

unbelieve about how well it’s doing, all the stocks crash because they

say, oh, no, inflation, inflation. They’re going to raise interest rates

and they do this. Some of these stupid people like Powell, they raise

interest rates.

And what they do is they stop you from being successful. It used to be

when we had a great quarter, a great month, great earnings, great

anything, any good news, the stock market went up. That’s the way it’s

going to be. We got to do that again because that’s the way it should

be. Now when we have a great month, they want to kill it. Like we did

over five per cent.

We people were surprised we should do 20 per cent. We could do 25 per

cent, when we announced good numbers. And the reason is they’re so

petrified of inflation and growth doesn’t mean inflation

We’ve had tremendous growth with very low inflation. In fact, growth can

fight inflation, proper growth. So we want to get back to the days when

we announced great numbers because we’re going to be announcing…

phenomenal, you know, all these factories that are being built at record.

Thousands of businesses are being built right now. Remember $18 trillion

is invested I think the second number is three. And that was China many

years ago. Investments in the country from outside 18 trillion never

nobody’s ever seen.

And that’s money coming in and building things. Factories thousands of

businesses are being built. Thousands, hundreds of big factories, car

plants are moving back to the United States. They’re coming in from

Canada. They’re coming in from Mexico, from Japan. Japan’s coming in and

building plants here in order to avoid tariffs. They’re coming in from

China. They’re coming in from all over the world.

We have more plants being built now, car plants, than we’ve ever had

built. Even in the heyday from the 1940s and 50s. And they’re bigger.

They don’t use renovations anymore.

When they take an old, they rip it down. They build a brand new plant,

super modern plant. But it’s happening at levels that nobody’s ever seen.

In 2024, the U.S. built less than two million new homes, but Biden

admitted more than eight million new migrants. And those days are over.

In 2025, for the first time in 50 years, the United States had reverse

migration. That was nice.

And these were criminals that were being taken out of our country

because they allowed people to come into our country from jails, from

gangs, drug dealers, murderers, 11,888 murderers. We’ve gotten most of

them out.

And then ICE gets beat up by stupid people from leadership in Minnesota.

We actually are helping Minnesota so much, but they don’t appreciate it.

Most places do.

You know, Washington, D.C. is the safest place now in the United States.

It was a very dangerous place to walk. And now you can walk with your

wife or your kids right through the middle of the city. Right now,

Washington, D.C. is as safe as it gets. It was one of the most unsafe, I

hate to admit.

We sent in the military, the National Guard. Within two months, it was

great. Within three months, it’s like it’s just like a really great

place and a safe place and a beautiful place.

It’s even been cleaned up. The graffiti is gone. Fences are gone. We

don’t have to worry about fences anymore. All of the places… the grasses

are cut and replaced with new grass in many cases, all it’s all going to

happen in the spring. But Washington and D.C. is beautiful again and

it’s safe.

New restaurants are opening up. They were all closing. Now you can’t get

into a restaurant. Restaurants in Washington, D.C. are all opening.

Memphis. Also Memphis, Tennessee, New Orleans, Louisiana. We’re there

for three weeks. It’s cut. We’ve cut the crime down to … by 64 per cent

within another month.

We have virtually no crime there. We can do that all over. We’re going

to help the people in California. We want to have no crime. I know Gavin

was here. I used to get along so great with Gavin when I was president.

Gavin’s a good guy and we’re going to … if he needed it, I would do it

in a heartbeat. I’d love to see. We did help them a lot in Los Angeles,

a lot with the early, early in my term when they had some problems. But

we would love to do it.

I would say this, if I were Democrat governor or whatever, I would call

up Trump. I’d say, come on in and make us look good, because we’re

cutting crime down to nothing. And we’re taking people out, career

criminals who are only going to do bad things and we’re bringing it back

to their countries. But where we’ve done, it has been amazing. And we

have a capacity to do it at much greater levels.

We’re cutting illegal aliens off welfare and other government benefits,

and I have directed that starting immediately, there will be no more

payments to sanctuary cities because they’re really just sanctuaries for

criminals. They’re really protecting criminals. And those are the ones

we have to get out of the country.

Murderers, drug dealers, the mentally insane. They empty their mental

institutions into the United States. And despite that, we have the

lowest crime numbers that we’ve ever had in the history of the country,

just came out.

But equally importantly, we’re cracking down on more than $19 billion in

fraud that was stolen by Somalian bandits. Can you believe that?

Somalia. They turned out to be higher IQ than we thought. I always say

these are low IQ people. How do they go into Minnesota and steal all

that money?

And we have … you know, they’re pirates. They’re good pirates. But we

shoot them out of the water. Just like we shoot the drug boats out.

They’re not pirating too many boats lately. Do you notice when they go

out into those boats, they want to take over a billion and a half dollar

tanker loaded up with oil, and they say we’re going to blow up your

boat. They have powerful weapons. You hit the side of the boat, you blow

the whole thing up.

The insurance companies are petrified. So they say, just give them the

boat, we’ll give them money instead. And I don’t do that. We blow them

right the hell out of the water.

We see them going out, we blow them out of the water. We don’t have any

pirates so much anymore. We do. They won’t be there long.

We’ve cut down with the hitting of the boats that are loaded up with

drugs, including submarines. Can you believe they actually buy… they’re

called mini subs… very fast.

They’re meant for drugs. We’ve knocked out two of them. The Democrats

say they were fishing. You have ruined somebody’s fishing weekend.

I would say a submarine is not a fishing boat. You know, fish… But we’ve

knocked down drugs by water, the oceans, the sea by 97.2 per cent. Think

of that. And I actually say, who the hell are the three per cent?

Because I would not want to be piloting one of those boats. We knocked

them down and now we’re going to start on land. We’re going to knock it

all up.

The land is the easy part. What we did on sea is incredible, and that’s

our great military.

The situation in Minnesota reminds us that the West cannot mass import

foreign cultures, which have failed to ever build a successful society

of their own. I mean, we’re taking people from Somalia, and Somalia is a

failed… It’s not a nation.

Got no government, got no police, got no military … It got no nothing.

And then we have this fake Congressperson who they just reported is

worth $30 million. You believe this? Ilhan Omar talking about the

Constitution provides me … She comes from a country that’s not a

country. And she’s telling us how to run America … not going to get away

with it much longer, let me tell you.

The explosion of prosperity and conclusion and progress that built the

West did not come from our tax codes. It ultimately came from our very

special culture. This is the precious inheritance that America and

Europe have in common.

We share it, we share it. But we have to keep it strong. We have to

become stronger, more successful and more prosperous than ever.

We have to defend that culture and rediscover the spirit that lifted the

West from the depths of the Dark Ages to the pinnacle of human achievement.

We live in a incredible changing period. It’s an unbelievable time, but

we have to take advantage of the time that we’re in, in our hands, our

technologies that our ancestors could scarcely have … I mean, they

couldn’t have even dreamt some of the things that we see today. And so

rapidly they’re produced.

I mean AI, two years ago, nobody ever heard of the term and now

everybody’s talking about it. It can have some very good purpose. It

could also have some dangerous purpose.

And for that we have to watch out. But some tremendous things are

happening because of it. And we’re leading by so much. We’re doing so

well. But opportunities that are bigger and grander than ever before in

human history are right before us.

It is the pioneers in this room, many of you in this room are true

pioneers. You truly brilliant, brilliant people. Just your ability to

get a ticket is brilliant, because you have about 50 people for every

seat. I don’t know what that’s Larry … Everything Larry touches turns to

gold. He made this very successful.

But you’re in this room, and some of you are the greatest leaders

anywhere in the world. You’re the greatest brains anywhere in the world.

And the future is unlimited. And to a large part, because of you. And we

have to protect you, and we have to cherish you.

I always say we have to cherish our brilliant people because there

aren’t many of them.

So together with confidence, boldness and persistence, let us lift up

our people, grow our economies, defend our shared destiny, and build a

future for our citizens that is more ambitious, more exciting, more

inspiring, and greater than the world has ever seen.

We’re in a position to do things that nobody else has ever even thought

of before, and many of the people in this room are the ones that are

doing it.

And I want to congratulate you and I’m with you all the way. You can do

things that nobody else can even think about. So I congratulate you and

your tremendous success. And, the United States is back bigger,

stronger, better than ever before.

And I’ll see you around. Thank you all very much. Thank you very much.I