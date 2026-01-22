Peter Myers

Trump’s incredible speech at Davos, 90 minutes off the cuff, video &

full transcript

https://globalnews.ca/news/11623027/read-full-transcript-donald-trump-speech-davos/

By Uday Rana Global News

Posted January 21, 2026 2:47 pm

Updated January 21, 2026 2:48 pm

U.S. President Donald Trump spoke at the World Economic Forum in Davos

Switzerland, on Wednesday, escalating his rhetoric over vows to acquire

the Danish territory of Greenland.

In a speech that ranged from talking about the U.S. economy, attacking

domestic political opponents to doubling down on his threats for

Greenland and criticizing allies like Canada, here is what Trump said.

DONALD TRUMP: It’s great to be back in beautiful Davos, Switzerland, and

to address so many respected business leaders, so many friends, a few

enemies. And all of the distinguished guests. It’s a who’s who, I will

say that.

I’ve come to this year’s World Economic Forum with truly phenomenal news

from America. Yesterday marked the one year anniversary of my

inauguration, and today, after 12 months back in the White House, our

economy is booming. Growth is exploding. Productivity is surging.

Investment is soaring. Incomes are rising. Inflation has been defeated.

Our previously open and dangerous border is closed and virtually

impenetrable.

And the United States is in the midst of the fastest and most dramatic

economic turnaround in our country’s history. Under the Biden

administration, America was plagued by the nightmare of stagflation,

meaning low growth and high inflation, a recipe for misery, failure and

decline.

But now, after just one year of my policies, we are witnessing the exact

opposite. Virtually no inflation and extraordinarily high economic

growth. Growth like, I believe you’ll see very shortly, our country has

never seen before. Perhaps no country has ever seen before.

Over the past three months, core inflation has been just 1.6 per cent.

Meanwhile, fourth quarter growth is projected to be 5.4 per cent, far

greater than anybody other than myself and a few others had predicted.

Since the election, the stock market has set 52 all-time high records.

So that’s in one year — 52 records, adding $9 trillion in value to

retirement accounts, 401Ks and people’s savings. People are doing very

well. They’re very happy with me. Since my inauguration, we’ve lifted

more than 1.2 million people off of food stamps. And after four years,

in which Biden secured less than $1 trillion of new investment in our

country — think of that, one trillion. Substantially less than that.

In four years, we’ve secured commitments for a record breaking $18

trillion. And we think when the final numbers come out, they’ll be

closer to $20 trillion of investment. That’s never been done by any

country at any time. Not even close.

Just over one year ago, under the radical left Democrats, we were a dead

country. Now we are the hottest country anywhere in the world.

In fact, the United States economy is on pace to grow at double the rate

that was projected by the IMF just last April. And with my growth and

tariff policies, it should be much higher. I really believe we can be

much higher than that. And this is all great news and it’s great for all

nations.

The USA is the economic engine on the planet. And when America booms,

the entire world booms. That’s been the history. When it goes bad, it

goes bad. You all follow us down and you follow us up.

And we’re at a point that we’ve never I don’t believe we’ve ever been. I

never thought we could do it this quickly. My biggest surprise is I

thought it would take more than a year, maybe like a year and one month.

But it’s happened very quickly.

This afternoon, I want to discuss how we’ve achieved this economic

miracle, how we intend to raise living standards for our citizens to

levels never seen before, and perhaps how you too, and the places where

you come from can do much better by following what we’re doing.

Because certain places in Europe are not even recognizable, frankly,

anymore. They’re not recognizable and we can argue about it, but there’s

no argument. Friends come back from different places — I don’t want to

insult anybody – and say ‘I don’t recognize it,’ and that’s not in a

positive way. That’s in a very negative way.

I love Europe and I want to see Europe go good, but it’s not heading in

the right direction.

In recent decades, it became conventional wisdom in Washington and

European capitals that the only way to grow a modern Western economy was

through ever increasing government spending, unchecked mass migration

and endless foreign imports.

The consensus was that so-called dirty jobs and heavy industries should

be sent elsewhere, that affordable energy should be replaced by the

Green New Scam, and that countries could be propped up by importing new

and entirely different populations from faraway lands.

This was the path that Sleepy Joe Biden administration and many other

Western governments very foolishly followed, turning their backs on

everything that makes nations rich and powerful and strong. And there’s

so much potential in so many nations. The result was record budget and

trade deficits and a growing sovereign deficit was driven by the largest

wave of mass migration in human history.

We’ve never seen anything like it.

Quite frankly, many parts of our world are being destroyed before our

very eyes, and the leaders don’t even understand what’s happening. And

the ones that do understand aren’t doing anything about it.

Virtually all of the so-called experts predicted my plans to end this

failed model would trigger a global recession and runaway inflation, but

we have proven them wrong. It’s actually just the opposite.

In one year, our agenda has produced a transformation like America has

not seen in over 100 years. Instead of closing down energy plants, we’re

opening them up. Instead of building ineffective money, losing

windmills, we’re taking them down and not approving any.

Instead of empowering bureaucrats, we’re firing them and they’re going

out and getting jobs in the private sector for two and three times what

they were making in government.

They started off hating me when we fired them. And now they love me.

Instead of raising taxes on domestic producers, we’re lowering them and

raising tariffs on foreign nations to pay for the damage that they’ve

caused.

In 12 months, we have removed over 270,000 bureaucrats from the federal

payrolls, the largest single year reduction in government employment

since the end of World War Two.

Nobody thought that was coming, but we had no choice to make the country

great. You can’t have all federal jobs.

We’ve cut federal spending by $100 billion and slashed the federal

budget deficit by 27 per cent in the single year. It’s going to go down

quite a bit more from that driving inflation way down from the record

highs of the Biden administration.

Every month they went up and up and up. I promised to cut 10 old

regulations for every single new regulation, but instead I’ve cut

actually until this point, 129 regulations for every one new regulation

approved.

So every time they come in with a new regulation, we do at least 10. But

so far it’s averaging out to 129, if you can believe it.

In July, we passed the largest tax cuts in American history, including

no tax on tips, no tax on overtime, no tax on Social Security for our

great seniors. We also provided 100 per cent expensing – that’s the one

they like.

And bonus appreciation for all new equipment and capital investments to

help companies expand and shift production to America. They are so in

love with it. They build a plant, they’re able to deduct it immediately,

the whole thing, rather than waiting 38 to 41 years in the old days.

This is a miracle taking place. Nobody thought it would ever be done by

any country, but it’s done by us. It was what made my first term the

most successful four year term that we’ve ever had from a financial

standpoint, and now we’ve up that this is a 10 year program, not a one

year program. But you’re allowed to deduct everything in one year. Used

to be 38 to 41 years.

With tariffs, we’ve radically reduced our ballooning trade deficit,

which was the largest in world history. We were losing more than $1

trillion every single year, and it was just wasted. It was going to waste.

But in one year, I slashed a monthly trade deficit by a staggering 77

per cent. And all of this with no inflation, something everyone said

could not be done.

There were a couple of brilliant people that actually thought I was

doing the right thing. I thought I was doing the right thing. Now they

all think I’m doing the right thing because they can’t believe the numbers.

American exports are now up by more than $150 billion. Domestic steel

production is up by 300,000 tons a month, and it’s doubling over the

next four months. It’s doubling and tripling and we have steel plants

being built all over the country. Nobody thought they’d see that.

Factory construction is up by 41 per cent. And that number is really

going to skyrocket right now, because that’s during a process that

they’re putting in to get their approvals that we’ve given very, very

quick, fast approvals. In the process, we’ve made historic trade deals

with partners covering 40 per cent of all U.S. trade. Some of the

greatest companies in countries in the world.

We have countries as our partners too. European nations, Japan, South

Korea. They’re our partners they’ve gone into massive deals with,

especially in oil and gas.

And these agreements raise growth and cause stock markets to boom, not

only in the U.S., but virtually every country that came to make a deal

because, as you’ve learned, when the United States goes up, you follow.

It’s really become a staple in America.

I’ve stopped the nation wrecking energy policies that drive up prices

while sending jobs and factories to the world’s worst polluters. They

are indeed polluters. Under Sleepy Joe Biden, new domestic oil and gas

leases fell by 95 per cent. Think of that, and they wonder why was

gasoline going up so fast?

The gasoline actually topped $5 a gallon in some places, $7 a gallon and

more than 100 major power plants were violently shut down by incompetent

people that had no idea what the hell they were doing.

Under my leadership, U.S. natural gas production is at an all-time high.

By far. U.S. oil production is up by 730,000 barrels a day. And last

week we picked up 50 million barrels from Venezuela alone.

Venezuela has been an amazing place for so many years. But then they

went bad with their policies 20 years ago. It was a great country and

now it’s got problems, but we’re helping them. And those 50 million

barrels, we’re going to be splitting up with them and they’ll be making

more money than they’ve made in a long time.

Venezuela is going to do fantastically well. We appreciate all of the

cooperation we’ve been given. We’ve been given great cooperation. Once

the attack ended, the attack ended and they said, let’s make a deal.

More people should do that, but Venezuela is going to make more money in

the next six months than they’ve made in the last 20 years.

Every major oil company is coming in with us. It’s amazing. It’s a

beautiful thing to say and the leadership of the country has been very

good. They’ve been very, very smart. The price of gasoline is now below

$2.50 a gallon in many states, $2.30 a gallon in most states. Then we’ll

soon be averaging less than $2 a gallon in many places, it’s already

down even lower – $1.95 a gallon.

Numerous states are at $1.99. Numbers that nobody has heard for years.

Actually, since my last administration, we got it down to around those

numbers.

I’ve signed an order directing approval of many new nuclear reactors.

We’re going heavy into nuclear. I was not a big fan because I didn’t

like the risk, the danger. But the progress they’ve made with nuclear is

unbelievable, and the safety progress they’ve made is incredible.

We’re very much into the world of nuclear energy, and we can have it now

at good prices and very, very safe.

We’re leading the world in AI by a lot. We’re leading China by a lot.

And I think President XI respects what we’ve done, in part because

they’ve allowed these big companies building these massive buildings to

build their own electric capacity.

They’re building their own power plants, which when added up, is more

than any country anywhere in the world is doing. I read recently an

article in the Wall Street Journal that China is creating so much

energy. And they are, going to hand it to them

But we’re creating as much or more, and we’re letting them do that. I’m

very proud of it. It was my idea. They said, you can’t create this much

energy. We needed more than double the energy currently in the country

just to take care of the air plants. And he said, we can’t do that. We

have an old grid system. And I came up with the idea, you know, you

people are brilliant. You have a lot of money. Let’s see what you can

do. You can build your own electric generating plants.

And they looked at me. They didn’t believe me. All of the names that are

really, I think, in the room right now, if you want to know the truth.

They didn’t believe it. And I said, no, no, you can’t.

They came back two weeks and they didn’t have the plant. They said, we

thought you were kidding. I said, no, not only am I not kidding, you’re

going to have your approvals within two weeks. I always say nuclear will

take three weeks. But most aren’t going that, they’re going oil and gas.

They’re even going coal in some cases.

Because of my landslide election victory, the United States avoided the

catastrophic energy collapse which befell every European nation that

pursued the Green New Scam.

Perhaps the greatest hoax in history, the Green New scam.

Windmills all over the place. Destroy your land, destroy your land.

Every time that goes around, you lose $1,000. You’re supposed to make

money with energy, not lose money.

Here in Europe, we’ve seen the fate that the radical left tried to

impose on America. They tried very hard. Germany now generates 22 per

cent less electricity than it did in 2017. And it’s not the current

Chancellor’s fault. He’s solving the problem. He’s going to do a great

job. But what they did before he got there, I guess that’s why he got

there. And electricity prices are 64 per cent higher.

The United Kingdom produces just one third of the total energy from all

sources that it did in 1999. Think of that, one third. And they’re

sitting on top of the North Sea, one of the greatest reserves anywhere

in the world. But they don’t use it. And that’s one reason why their

energy has reached catastrophically low levels with equally high prices.

High prices, very low levels, think of that. One third, and you’re

sitting on top of the North Sea.

And they like to say, well, you know, that’s depleted. It’s not

depleted. It’s got 500 years. They haven’t even found the oil. The North

Sea is incredible. They don’t let anybody drill environmentally. They

don’t let them drill. They make it impossible for the oil companies to

go. They take 92 per cent of the revenues.

So the oil companies say can’t do it. They came to see me. Is there

anything you can do? I want Europe to do great. I want U.K. to do great.

Sitting on one of the greatest energy sources in the world, and they

don’t use it. In fact, their electricity prices have soared 139 per cent.

There are windmills all over Europe. There are windmills all over the

place and they are losers. One thing I’ve noticed is that the more

windmills a country has, the more money that country loses and the worse

that country is doing.

China makes almost all of the windmills, and yet I haven’t been able to

find any wind farms in China. Did you ever think of that? It’s a good

way of looking at it. They’re smart. China is very smart.

They make them. They sell them for a fortune. They sell them to the

stupid people that buy them, but they don’t use them themselves. They

put up a couple of big wind farms, but they don’t use them. They just

put them up to show people what they could look like. They don’t spin,

they don’t do anything.

They use a thing called coal, mostly. China goes with the coal. They go

with oil and gas. They’re starting to look at nuclear a little bit and

they’re doing just fine. They make a fortune selling the windmills and I

think really that’s one that they wouldn’t be surprised if it stopped.

They are shocked that it continues to go. They were very friendly with

me. They’re shocked that people continue to buy those damn things.

They killed the birds. They ruined your landscapes. Other than that, I

think they’re fabulous. By the way. Stupid people buy them.

The consequences of such destructive policies have been stark, including

lower economic growth, lower standards of living, lower birth rates,

more socially disruptive migration, more vulnerability to hostile

foreign adversaries, and much, much smaller militaries.

The United States cares greatly about the people of Europe. We really

do. I mean, look, I am derived from Europe. Scotland and Germany, 100

per cent Scotland, my mother, 100 per cent German, my father.

And we believe deeply in the bonds we share with Europe as a

civilization. I want to see it do great. That’s why issues like energy,

trade, immigration and economic growth must be central concerns to

anyone who wants to see a strong and united West, because Europe and

those countries have to do their thing.

They have to get out of the culture that they’ve created over the last

10 years. It’s horrible what they’re doing to themselves. They’re

destroying themselves, these beautiful, beautiful places.

We want strong allies, not seriously weakened ones. We want Europe to be

strong. Ultimately, these are matters of national security and perhaps

no current issue makes the situation more clear than what’s currently

going on with Greenland.

Would you like me to say a few words of Greenland? I was going to leave

it out of the speech, but I thought… I think it would have been reviewed

very negatively.

I have tremendous respect for both the people of Greenland and the

people of Denmark. Tremendous respect. But every NATO ally has an

obligation to be able to defend their own territory. And the fact is, no

nation or group of nations is in any position to be able to secure

Greenland other than the United States.

We’re a great power much greater than people even understand. I think

they found that out two weeks ago in Venezuela.

We saw this in World War Two when Denmark fell to Germany after just six

hours of fighting and was totally unable to defend either itself or

Greenland. So the United States was then compelled. We did it. We felt

an obligation to do it, to send our own forces, to hold the Greenland

territory and hold it we did.

At great cost and expense. They didn’t have a chance of getting on it,

and they tried. Denmark knows that. We literally set up bases on

Greenland for Denmark. We fought for Denmark. We weren’t fighting for

anyone else. We were fighting to save it for Denmark.

Big, beautiful piece of ice. It’s hard to call it land. It’s a big piece

of ice. But we saved Greenland and successfully prevented our enemies

from gaining a foothold in our hemisphere. So we did it for ourselves also.

And then after the war, which we won, we won it big. Without us, right

now you’d all be speaking German and a little Japanese perhaps.

After the war, we gave Greenland back to Denmark. How stupid were we to

do that? But we did it. But we gave it back. But how ungrateful are they

now?

So now our country and the world face much greater risks than it did

ever before. Because of missiles, because of nuclear, because of weapons

of warfare that I can’t even talk about.

Two weeks ago, they saw weapons that nobody ever heard of. They weren’t

able to fire one shot at us. They said what happened? Everything was

discombobulated.

They said, we’ve got him in our sights, pressed the trigger, and nothing

happened. No anti-aircraft missiles went up. There was one that went up

about 30 feet and crashed down right next to the people that sent it.

They said, what the hell is going on? Those defensive systems were made

by Russia and by China. So they’re going to go back to the drawing

boards, I guess.

Greenland is a vast, almost entirely uninhabited and undeveloped

territory that’s sitting undefended in a key strategic location between

the United States, Russia and China. That’s exactly where it is. Right

smack in the middle.

It wasn’t important nearly when we gave it back. You know, when we gave

it back, it wasn’t the same as it is now. It’s not important for any

other reason, you know. Everyone talks about the minerals. There’s so

many there’s no rare earth, no such thing as rare earth. There’s rare

processing. But there’s so much rare earth.

And to get to this rare earth, you got to go through hundreds of feet of

ice. That’s not the reason we need it. We need it for strategic national

security and international security.

This enormous unsecured island is actually part of North America on the

northern frontier of the Western Hemisphere.

That’s our territory.

It is therefore a core national security interest of the United States

of America. And in fact, it’s been our policy for hundreds of years to

prevent outside threats from entering our hemisphere.

And we’ve done it very successfully. We’ve never been stronger than we

are now. That’s why American presidents have sought to purchase

Greenland for nearly two centuries. You know, for two centuries they’ve

been trying to do it.

They should have kept it after World War Two, but they had a different

president. That’s all right. People think differently. Much more

necessary now than it was at that time.

However in 2019, Denmark said that they would spend over $200 million to

strengthen Greenland’s defences. But as you know, they spent less than

one per cent of that amount. One per cent, there’s no sign of Denmark

there. I say that with great respect for Denmark, whose people I love,

whose leaders are very good.

It’s the United States alone that can protect this giant, massive land,

this giant piece of ice, develop it and improve it and make it so that

it’s good for Europe and safe for Europe and good for us.

And that’s the reason I’m seeking immediate negotiations to once again

discuss the acquisition of Greenland by the United States, just as we

have acquired many other territories throughout our history, as many of

the European nations have acquired.

There’s nothing wrong with it.

Many of them, some went in reverse. Actually, if you look, some had

great vast wealth, great vast lands all over the world. They went in

reverse. They stuck back where they started. That happens too. But some

grow.

But this would not be a threat to NATO. This would greatly enhance the

security of the entire alliance, the NATO alliance, the United States is

treated very unfairly by NATO.

I