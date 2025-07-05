Three Sages

Three Sages

Jeff Cook-Coyle
1h

I generally find Childers to be spot on; but he has missed the mark all week on OBBBA. That trillion dollars shifted back to the states? It may be necessary, but it is not something to celebrate. You know. Small-town Rural America needs a health clinic to thrive. They are not profitable. Their clients are heavily on Medicaid and Medicare. This will weaken rural America.

The day before, Childers was crowing about how immigrants will have their DNA recorded. Fifteen years from now, so will my grandkids. It's Bonhofer's slide (first they profiled the immigrants, but I wasn't an immigrant). He crowed about something else yesterday that I think that we will regret in the long term.

Lewis Coleman
3h

After a lifetime of political deceit and chicanery, I am inclined to agree with all of Mr. Cook’s wry observations. However, yesterday I encountered an alternative theory of the President’s plan. This theory holds that the “big beautiful bill” provides for the Trump tariffs to fund an “executive trust” that the President can use to fund whatever he likes. This will enable him to shut down the IRS, which would halt the interest payments on the “national debt” which is owned by the central bank (the “Federal” Reserve, which is privately owned by secretive foreign entities that are undoubtedly British). That would render the “national debt” worthless. I won’t speculate further about the details and ramifications but suffice it to say that lots of things might be changing in the near future.

