US President Donald Trump is absolutely correct that yesterday’s White House event involving himself and his top aides along with Zelensky and the European leaders was the most important meeting to take place since World War II.

What he and Russian President Putin are doing is carrying out the start of a heroic return to the world security structure enacted by Roosevelt and Stalin that created a framework behind an American-Soviet bulwark to be implemented through the UN, where the Soviets were to be included on the UN Security Council, along with the US, Britain, France, and China.

But Roosevelt died. Churchill then stepped in to pull Harry Truman’s puppet strings to launch the Cold War and the National Security State behind MI6, the CIA, and later Mossad.

The British imperial state, with the connivance of the Rockefellers, was the force behind NATO, the Marshall Plan, the Eisenhower presidency, and the assassination of JFK. It’s still being run by the same actors. Their current projects are the proxy war against Ukraine and the Gaza genocide.

It’s MI6 that scripts everything Zelensky has to say, with the World Economic Forum providing the ideological shock troops to keep the European vassals in line. The naming of Blackrock’s Larry Fink as the new head of the WEF says it all.

But Trump has temporarily sidelined the US Deep State with Tulsi Gabbard’s assault on the Russia Hoax/Russiagate actors. This has created the policy vacuum that Trump is now brilliantly filling.

Let’s see if Trump and JD Vance can make it stick! If so, the world will never be the same.

THIS JUST IN: TRUMP HAS BEEN INVITED TO MOSCOW. EUROPEANS NOT INVITED.

Richard C. Cook is a retired U.S. federal analyst with extensive experience across various government agencies, including the U.S. Civil Service Commission, FDA, the Carter White House, NASA, and the U.S. Treasury. He is a graduate of the College of William and Mary. As a whistleblower at the time of the Challenger disaster, he exposed the flawed O-ring joints that destroyed the Space Shuttle, documenting his story in the book “Challenger Revealed.” After serving at Treasury, he became a vocal critic of the private finance-controlled monetary system, detailing his concerns in “We Hold These Truths: The Hope of Monetary Reform.” He served as an adviser to the American Monetary Institute and worked with Congressman Dennis Kucinich to advocate for replacing the Federal Reserve with a genuine national currency. See his new book, Our Country, Then and Now, Clarity Press, 2023. He has recently been named a Research Associate of the Centre for Research on Globalization (CRG).

