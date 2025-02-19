We are finally getting a dose of sanity on putting a stop to Biden’s criminal proxy war in Ukraine against Russia. Trump calls out clown-prince Zelensky for what he is: a “dictator without elections.” Whatever you think of Trump, he should get the Nobel Peace Prize. Meanwhile, the warmongers in Europe and the US throw up in their beer.
Discussion about this post
Yeah... saw Trump's tweet... was shocked .. damn Zelensky will be snorting like crazy while his surrogate mom will be gulping blood pressure pills.... the bitch that ordered the murder of Gonzalo Lira, God bless his soul.
Hard no on the nobel thing.