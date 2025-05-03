Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) has been one of the most steadfast and articulate congressional supporters of President Donald Trump through thick and thin. When she takes him to task you know that something is seriously wrong. Read about it here as reported by Mark Wauck on his Meaning in History substack: MTG Takes On Trump's Israel First Regime.

Wauck writes: “Everyone who voted for Trump no doubt had their own reasons, but relatively few thought they were voting for a Jewish Nationalist regime. One that has launched a Jewish Nationalist led pogrom across the country against, basically, any Americans that they don’t like. Which happens to be the easy majority of Americans. This doesn’t happen without Trump’s say so. Period.”

For the Trump administration to have a ghost of a chance of getting past the 2026 mid-terms it will have to face down the fabulously-funded Democratic “Resistance” which is receiving a major boost from the chaos and confusion over “tariffs” and Trump’s peace initiatives in Ukraine and the Middle East now on life support. Trump’s base is indeed rejoicing over his first 100 days, including the projected federal government budget cuts. But the base is chafing as MTG here makes clear.