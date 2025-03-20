Comments by RCC: Every time I get a new, increased assessment on our family home, I contest it with the local board, pointing out the injustice of threatening to put retired people on fixed incomes out of their homes because of “inflation.”
The assessment board usually backs off a little, but my taxes still go up steadily. They also provide a list of “comps” that supposedly show the value of recent properly sales, but for some reason the sales of lower-cost homes are not included.
So last time I complained to our local town government (not the ones who conduct the appraisals), and got a call back from the mayor himself. I told him that if he couldn’t control the amount of the home appraisals, he could lower the town’s percentage tax rate on the amount. He said nothing.
I then told him that local governments LOVED inflation because it always meant a windfall for them. He then became irate. “Of course we don’t love inflation!” he screamed into the phone.
Meanwhile, we now have a fancy new pavilion in our town park with solar panels, a good-sized patch of land, and, of course, a users fee. We have never seen ANYONE use the new pavilion and rarely does anyone use the ones that are already there. And on it goes.
So I was glad to see the following write-up today from Jeff Childers on his C&C News website. Believe me it drew a lot of comments!
Jeff Childers Coffee & Covid, March 20, 2025
Were this any other year, I’d have ignored this slow-burning story. But 2025 is becoming a year where anything seems possible, and the story keeps cropping back up. Yesterday, the Wall Street Journal ran its latest article under the headline, “Florida Explores Ditching Property Tax as Home Prices Soar.”
The Journal reported that Florida lawmakers have filed dozens of bills, from proposals to end property taxes altogether to less ambitious tweaks that would provide at least some welcome relief to Sunshine State homeowners. The underlying problem, like during any inflationary period, is that wages (the ‘price’ of labor) haven’t kept up with the prices of everything else.
So, as estimated home prices soared, local governments eagerly amped up their tax appraisals, and now their bloated budgets are fatter than deer ticks. Florida cities are swimming in tax receipts and, predictably, they are funding every kind of lunatic social program you can think of.
The deplorable result is that, for many Floridians, their property taxes are starting to compete with their mortgage payments. It’s hitting everyone. Some clients with beachfront properties, for example, now pay annual property taxes in six figures, for unremarkable homes built over 50 years ago.
Enter Governor DeSantis. The world’s best Governor took up the cause last year. He’s been relentlessly calling for a constitutional amendment to nix property tax. Now several states, including Wyoming, Kansas and Montana, are currently considering significant property-tax bills.
But it’s not clear all voters think would be is a good idea. In November, North Dakota voters crushed a ballot measure that would have eliminated their property taxes.
Of course, North Dakotan property taxes are nowhere near as bad as Florida’s. You Dakotans haven’t felt the pain yet. The Journal reported that, in Florida, property tax receipts have doubled over the last ten years. Which means we are now paying twice as much, and I can assure you, it feels that way.
The Fifth Amendment of the Constitution prohibits taking private property for public use without just compensation. But courts covered for local governments by playing semantic games, deeming property taxes a “tax” and not a “taking.” Now, local governments can confiscate people’s property in slow motion, by degrees and increments, in a long series of razor cuts, through perpetual property taxation— free from legal consequences of calling the process a “taking.”
Think about it this way. If the government outright seized 1% of your home each year and sold that partial interest to Blackrock, that would clearly be an unconstitutional taking. Whereas if they just demand 1% of the property value in cash every year, but seize the entire thing if you can’t pay, the courts say well, that is completely different.
If it did happen, what would be a better way for local governments to pay for services? Well, how about a sales tax on property sales? I know that sounds horrible, but if you only had to pay once, instead of forever, it might be worth it. And even though the tax would prominently appear in annoying bold typeface at the bottom of every sales contract, you probably wouldn’t even really pay for it, since sellers would have to adjust property prices downwards to accommodate the built-in cost of the tax.
In that sense, both buyers and sellers would share in the initial tax burden, and people would actually own their homes instead of renting them from the county commission.
Anyway, I’m a lawyer, not a tax expert. A sales tax is just one idea. But ending property taxes would restore true property ownership, free us from being de facto tenants of the government, encourage local governments to run efficiently instead of sitting back and leeching off property owners, and the sales tax idea would make local taxation far more transparent and honest.
It’s already a totally bonkers year, let’s just go for it and end property taxes once and for all. Who’s with me?
© 2022, Jeff Childers, all rights reserved. Fair Use Claimed.
Click here for the complete posting from Jeff Childers with reader comments
Most informative intro and article!
What a ripoff! I warn my friends who think of investing in real estate in the US or Europe; forget it... there all sorts of taxes...
Quote: "Meanwhile, we now have a fancy new pavilion in our town park with solar panels, a good-sized patch of land, and, of course, a users fee. We have never seen ANYONE use the new pavilion and rarely does anyone use the ones that are already there"
Classical... without "projects" there are no expenses and no kickbacks... so all town governments/municipalities have new projects for the sake of projects not for the benefit of the community.
The system is geared against what is left of the middle class, I doubt change can be achieved.
As it happens I just posted the following commentary on another discussion group. I didn’t touch on the subject of property taxes, but they fit under the umbrella of the principle I presented:
Could it be that we have no problems other than the limited imagination and integrity of our leaders?
We are now facing major change that will soon become a crisis that renders present policies obsolete and will devastate our civilization unless major reforms are implemented. The invention of the printing press has enabled paper money, which is not bound by the constraint of metal money that strangulates money supply. This has enabled sustained technological advance including rapidly advancing computer technology that has spawned a new industrial revolution that will soon abolish the need for human labor. Already this is manifesting as widespread homelessness. People cannot purchase goods unless they have money, and without consumption there will be commercial collapse unless major changes are implemented. It’s time for some fresh ideas.
Power, politics, privilege and persuasion prevails over all forms of human endeavor. This was perhaps essential for survival in the past, to compel men to serve as soldiers to provide defense against other governments, but this approach has stained civilizations with rivers of blood, and forever frustrated progress during peacetime. Advancing military technology now threatens to abolish human existence altogether. We had better come up with a better answer before it's too late. The present system is dominated by the worthless wastrels and moral and mental midgets spawned by inherited wealth, and is already failing, as exemplified by increasing homelessness.
The first step should be nationalization of the central bank, which was never justified to begin with. It is the most vicious and destructive criminal scheme ever invented. It is a rigged scam concealed by a fig leaf of bullshit. It has grossly exaggerated the natural tendency of government to concentrate wealth in the hands of the privileged few, and produced a gang of deranged oligarchs totally lacking in common sense as exemplified by the recent treasonous campaign of mass murder by contagion and injection known as the “COVID” conspiracy. This has only worsened the impending catastrophe by wrecking fertility, health, and longevity and destroying consumers. There is no need for central banking. Government can print money and issue it into circulation to pay for its expenses as necessary to sustain commerce, and even pay for military endeavors when necessary. The purchasing power of money is now sustained by taxation, but taxing ordinary consumers is unnecessary and counterproductive, because it undermines consumption. Soon humanoid robots and computerized machines will flood the world with goods and services, and abolish the need for human labor. Without work, people won’t have any money with which to purchase the flood of goods and services, and commerce will collapse. Why not provide ordinary citizens with a universal monthly stipend to enable them to consume the coming flood of ever cheaper and better products? Why not get rid of all the arbitrary subsidies and regulations that support some enterprises in favor of others, and allow consumers to decide which products they prefer to consume? Why not lay taxes on the profits of the people who own the productive machinery and robots, and let the tax revenues counterbalance government spending? Research and development, and the costs of new machinery could be made tax-deductible to encourage technological progress and innovation. Fertility could be promoted by providing subsidies to parents who produce babies. We must somehow find a way to promote fertility, health, and intelligence, for a technologically advanced civilization cannot be sustained on a dwindling foundation of idiots.
That’s enough castor oil for one session.