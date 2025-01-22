Tom Luongo is the leading US financial analyst today. In this lengthy podcast from a few days ago, he correctly identifies the City of London as the source of the world crisis. I agree with him that this is the epicenter of the “Dark Forces” I have named in my own recent writings and in my book, Our Country Then and Now. See especially the chapter in my book “Rule Britannia” or watch my interview with Jeff Brown. The now-deceased Biden administration was a Fifth Column acting on behalf of the City of London to subvert our country. Now they are being outed. Is Trump fully aware of what he is facing? Sit back, listen to Luongo, and learn. See especially why Britain’s Starmer signed a 100-year agreement with Zelensky: to make Ukraine a source of world terrorism over the next century.