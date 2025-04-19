On the evening of April 18, 1775, a British force set out from Boston, which the British army was occupying, in the direction of the town of Concord to destroy the American militia’s military supplies hidden there. This set a series of events in motion that led to a short, yet historic battle at the North Bridge in Concord where Americans fired the “Shot Heard ‘Round the World.” Thus began the American Revolution against the greatest power on earth: the British Empire.

Americans have largely been hypnotized into forgetting their own history, so an anniversary like this doesn’t have much of an impact anymore. But you can read about it in this outstanding article on American History Central.

Concord Militia and the Battles of Lexington and Concord April 18–19, 1775