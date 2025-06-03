This is directed to the Commentariat who are rightfully disparaging the “oohs” and “aahs” in the MSM over Ukraine’s piddling attacks on Russia’s planes, trains, and automobiles.

The Commentariat is rightfully calling the MSM out for not seeing the forest for the trees!

But what is the real story behind the story?

It’s that the long-term goal of the Trump administration is to pave the way to a world dominated by three power centers: the US, Russia, and China.

Naturally, along the way the Trio will have to endure millions of mosquito bites, which is what Zelensky is inflicting. Probably Netanyahu also, though I don't want to denigrate the victims of genocide in either location.

The Zionist perps of course are only doing the bidding of the London oligarchy, which is all they have ever done. But the enemy is really the British Empire. Roosevelt went a long way in getting rid of it in WWII, though it came roaring back through the US National Security State, Kissinger, David Rockefeller, 9/11, the Neocons/Straussians, COVID-19, etc.

Now the writing is on the wall. This is how the (old) world ends and the new one is born. Labor pains.