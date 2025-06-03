Three Sages

Three Sages

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Yet Another Tommy's avatar
Yet Another Tommy
3h

I hope you're right about Trump, but so far I agree with Catherine Austin Fitts that he was installed to complete the control grid. On behalf of the same people you mention though, imo.

Anyway, who is telling the Crown what to do? The Rothschild syndicate, behind its Rockefeller front.

https://ibb.co/ynHrX7qj

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Richard C. Cook
Franz Kafka's avatar
Franz Kafka
3h

Yes, nothing but Nazi-style Terrorist acts (after half a war of "secret preparation"!) by the third Jewish State - the Second being the United States of America.

I am intrigued that all attempts by the 'Allies-against-the Anglo-Ziosphere' to do the right and decent thing - Russia was continuing to adhere unilaterally to the START Treaty by leaving its strategic bombers visible to satellites - are used against them.

Judgment Day for the Anglo-Ziosphere and its captive populations (mainly 'human shields' will be dreadful.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Richard C
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture