Richard C. Cook comments: This short introductory statement by Bô Yin Râ (Joseph Anton Schneiderfranken, 1876-1943) entitled “To All Those Striving for the Light” is presented here as a companion to the chapter entitled “The Teaching” from “Part Three: The Will to Joy,” which is the final section of the first book of Hortus Conclusus, entitled The Book of the Royal Art.

To All Those Striving for the Light!

Do not ask after God!!

Leave the question of God to the godless and idol worshippers!

You doubt with good reason when you doubt that God cannot be perceived.

However, we know that God will answer no one who questions him!

We know that God eschews the noise of those who question…

But who can know that he would not hear God, were he just to learn to hear God’s language?!—

For that silence is needed! All that creates observes silence.

Prepare a place for silence within yourself, -- so that God can become your friend and housemate!

These words shall guide your soul to the great silence.

For a while we shall speak to you now about man.

We must move towards God from man; otherwise God will remain a stranger to us forever!

We shall not seek God in the grief of the heart, for it was God’s will to joy which created us! –

We shall not investigate God for you through questions; for even in the quietest question dwells the noise of doubt…

We shall teach you to find God in silence – in the will to joy!

We turn away deliberately from those who noisily seek the godhead in the fears of their heart; for how could we otherwise walk with you in silence?

We must be alone with the one we want to bring into the silence.

The one who wants to learn to hear God must first of all learn to hear himself…

He must seek to answer himself!

He must himself become a wordless question, and his answer will be a noiseless deed.

We can only come into the great silence with the one who listens to himself!

With that one we can wander on the paths on which alone God can be heard…

Only to the one who has learnt to hear himself can be applied the teaching which we put here into words.

THE END

All rights, copyrights included, reserved by Posthumus Projects Amsterdam, 2014. Posthumus Projects Amsterdam is responsible for this standard-translation©. Posthumus Projects Amsterdam has provided general permission for reprinting and transmission of its publications with appropriate attribution. Books to Light will be administering this copyright within the United States. While the Books to Light website is under development, PDFs of all available titles may be ordered HERE. Many of Bô Yin Râ’s books are also available in outstanding English translations from Kober Press.