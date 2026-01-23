Richard C. Cook comments: Here are three of what I consider to be major videos by and about Bob Dylan. He wrote “Desolation Row” when he was 24 years old and released it on the album “Highway 61 Revisited.” 54 years later, at the age of 79, he released his song about the assassination of President John F. Kennedy entitled “Murder Most Foul.” These two songs define for me the age in which we have lived and their exact characteristics as a time of shattering apocalypse. One of the major episodes of Bob Dylan’s long life in between was his friendship with George Harrison. Having tried to write about our time myself, I can testify to the near-impossibility of capturing it in honest prose. So I bow in all humility to the artists of contemporary music, especially those of the folk genre, for making our era, if not comprehensible, at least palpable to the oft-broken heart. Please listen all the way through. God bless.

Desolation Row

Before He Died, George Harrison FINALLY Broke His Silence On Bob Dylan

Bob Dylan - Murder Most Foul (Official Audio)