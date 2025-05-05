RCC: No matter what is happening in the world, we can try our best to cultivate our own garden and be happy. That is what we are doing here in the peaceful surroundings of the Maryland Blue Ridge as we start each day with reading, prayer, and meditation, then sit down to spend some hours surveying the world.

The same is going on in the Middle East with our friend and partner Fadi Lama and in California with Dr. Lewis Coleman. We call ourselves the Three Sages, with a wink and tongue-in-cheek: three seventy-year-olds doing our best to fulfill a very small mission of speaking up for “peace on earth; goodwill to men.”

Many thanks to our readers, who are sharing the journey with us. As of this morning we have 1,544 subscribers. Some have dropped out; more have come on-board. In the last 30 days we had 79,244 views, so people are noticing; but we are not looking for large numbers. Quality beats quantity every time. And we try to answer those who comment; at least with a “Like.” Naturally we have had to delete some comments—we don’t like profanity or abuse; and a couple of bad actors have been banned.

But overwhelmingly our readership has been positive and supportive; we have learned new things from many comments; and we have sometimes incorporated comments into future articles.

So thanks to everyone and thanks to Substack for use of the platform. They have asked us to turn on the “Paid” feature, since some readers have offered, but we remain reluctant to do so, and we will never under any circumstances write from behind a paywall. Life itself is our “payment,” and none of us needs further contributions to survive.

So, there we are….with Lent and Easter passed, we feel that our posting of material from the Gospels and from the writings of Bô Yin Râ were a success. We have recently met with a reader from Europe who will be offering new Bô Yin Râ material to the public, and we’ll be happy to have him part of our community. And we have also begun to communicate with the St. Jude center in Chicago and will continue to present material on St. Jude as it seems appropriate to adopt him as our “patron saint,” the one the Church identifies as the “Patron of Hope in difficult cases.” Indeed, working for peace in today’s world is a “difficult case.”

We are trying to face what we see as the most urgent problems facing the world today. One is the ongoing attempt by what we call the “Anglo-American-Zionist Empire” to conquer the world and reduce humanity to a mass of slaves in service to the globalist financial elite.

Another is the genocide being waged by Israel in Gaza and elsewhere. Another is the COVID '“plandemic” carried out by the Empire in an apparent attempt at massive reductions in the world’s population.

Writing from the US, we see an attempt by the elite to destroy our own nation by subverting our freedoms through “woke” ideologies, open borders, destruction of free speech, economic exploitation, and other misdeeds, in addition to the militarism resulting from our long subservience to an imperialistic ideology based on endless wars.

In particular, we single out the capture of US governance by the Neocon clique that continues to agitate for war in Ukraine, against Iran, throughout the Global South, and potentially against China. This is a violation of everything good our country was founded upon, although there obviously have been many other times in US history when these ideals were ignored.

All this we oppose. We seek to put it their place support of “nationalist” ideals in the US and elsewhere based on traditional values, including those of the great God-inspired religions. Within this framework, we support all those who work for the health, peace of mind, productive labor, economic well-being, and legal justice for all peoples.

We believe further that these ideals are under attack by a powerful negative force that has been trying to subvert humanity for centuries behind the injustices of globalist banking and its control of common resources that should be harnessed for the benefit of the entire human race. We also believe that the earth’s population should be allowed to find its appropriate number through a natural process of adaptation to resource utilization aided by science and technology harnessed to serve human ends. Above all, we believe in human freedom, an ideal that is totally incompatible with the unlimited exercise of power and conquest however justified.

That’s enough for now.