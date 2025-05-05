Three Sages

Three Sages

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David Chere-Bolelwang's avatar
David Chere-Bolelwang
1h

Very much appreciated.. One tends to feel so lost and hopeless many a times even here in South Africa.. Your messages are uplifting and refreshing.. Keep it up..

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Richard C. Cook
Ronin's avatar
Ronin
2h

Glad you're sticking with it Richard. Writing can be a grueling, non-lucrative endeavor!! I also appreciate your willingness to share others' work so readily, such as Kuzmarov's OKC yesterday. If not for a reader hyperlinking under a ZeroHedge comments thread a few months ago, I would have never found you. You could always ask to become a contributor at ZeroHedge (but don't expect a quick response). Thanks again for your wonderful work.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Richard C. Cook
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Richard C
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture