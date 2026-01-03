The “Cozy Cottage,” Maryland Blue Ridge Mountains

Introduction

As 2026 kicks off, Three Sages enters its third full year. We are not a large substack—a little over 1,600 subscribers, with around 250,000 “views” in the last year. But we are incredibly blessed by the loyalty and participation of our readers who have stuck with us during this time.

And a special welcome to the new readers who have joined us over the last month or so—great to have you! We hope you stick around.

Since we began, we have posted around 900 articles. Many have been original with Three Sages. Others have been reposting of material published by others—in all cases with our own comments. We have also posted guest articles by friends of the website.

Here is our mission statement: “This is a newsletter for three men in their seventies who dare to offer their observations and experience to the world.”

The Three Sages:

Richard C. Cook, Editor: He is a former U.S. government policy analyst and one-time whistleblower whose specialties are comparative financial systems and monetary reform, U.S. history, and contemporary spirituality. Author of Challenger Revealed: An Insider's Account of How the Reagan Administration Created the Greatest Tragedy of the Space Age, We Hold These Truths: The Hope of Monetary Reform, and Our Country, Then and Now.

Dr. Lewis Coleman: He is a retired anesthesiologist, a medical researcher, and critic of Big Pharma and the Covid “scamdemic.” Author of 50 Years Lost in Medical Advance: The Discovery of Hans Selye's Stress Mechanism.

Dr. Fadi Lama: He is a Palestinian Christian, born in Bethlehem, whose family was displaced during the 1947-48 Nakba, PhD in Engineering from Georgia Tech, international entrepreneur and geopolitical analyst. Author of Why the West Can't Win: From Bretton Woods to a Multipolar World.

We plan to continue along the same lines of investigation and discourse during 2026, with an increasing focus on the urgent need for spiritual transformation.

Bô Yin Râ

Along the lines of spiritual transformation, for the last year we have been publishing selections of writings by German Luminary Bô Yin Râ, along with background and commentary. See selections of recent articles HERE, HERE, HERE, and HERE.

Bô Yin Râ was the spiritual name of Joseph Anton Schneiderfranken (1876-1943), born in Aschaffenburg, Germany, educated as a landscape painter, by spiritual pedigree a “Luminary of Primordial Light,” and, through his writings, the creator of perhaps the most important compendium of original spiritual writings in modern Western history. His master work is the 32-volume Hortus Conclusus (“The Enclosed Garden”).

Three Sages is bringing you this material in close collaboration with a new American publishing company called Books to Light, owner of copyrights for the complete English translation of Bô Yin Râ’s masterwork originally produced by Dr. Taco von der Plaats of the Netherlands. We consider the work underway by Books to Light a publishing event of worldwide significance. Three Sages is also working with Books to Light on a new YouTube channel.

We believe the work of Bô Yin Râ to be a key to understanding world events today. Consider, for example, our latest publication of his book The Specter of Freedom and how the section on Authority explains the chaos resulting from its ongoing abuse.

Our spiritual mission also includes selections from the New Testament and messages from the National Shrine of St. Jude in Chicago. St. Jude is the patron saint of “lost causes.” Heaven knows that is how “peace on earth, good will to all” often seems in today’s world! Yet we hope and pray for a better future!

Invitation

We close this brief update by asking you, our readers, for your own comments, questions, and observations with regard to our publishing program. While each day that passes brings home to us the limited amount of time and energy we have to offer, we appreciate hearing from you more than we can say.