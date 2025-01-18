The Three Sages Substack just passed 1K subscribers, which remains “small” by some standards, but that is fine. We are not looking for big numbers, because in the long run, quality usually defeats quantity and is its own reward.

Plus we are not trying to “make money” and will never install a payment feature or put up a paywall. Nor do we pay anyone for research, editorial assistance, publicity, or proofreading (!).

As our mission statement says, “This is a newsletter by three men in their seventies who dare to offer their observations and experience to the world.” We have each been successful in our own chosen profession and don’t need any more material sustenance, though we are grateful to those who choose to purchase our books.

We are also grateful for having available a platform to share our viewpoints with others. Obviously, Substack is not “perfect” nor invulnerable, but it will have to do for now.

Regarding comments, we appreciate all those who offer “likes” or share their own thinking, comments, or questions with us and other readers. Of course, we find comments most useful when they are sincere, positive, and factually-based. We have occasionally deleted comments that do not meet these criteria, but very few. We do recognize that many of the topics we cover, along with our own viewpoints, are controversial. But who wants to write or read pablum, other than the MSM?

There are a couple of types of comment we will delete every time, and this is garbage coming from what appear to be Deep State trolls or ad hominem attacks. We have had a recent case where we banned a commenter permanently and will do so again if necessary. We are glad Substack allows us to do this. We wouldn’t publish on Substack if it didn’t.

So, we thank everyone who has subscribed and who is otherwise reading this statement, and we’ll do our best to keep trying to do our best.

Peace on earth, blessings to all.

The Three Sages—Richard, Fadi, and Lewis.