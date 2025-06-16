Richard C. Cook comments: Of course we are following the news on the outbreak of a major regional war in the Middle East, as we have also done with the war in Ukraine. These wars have both been initiated by the Anglo-American-Zionist Empire, with Ukraine and Israel as their proxies, as last-ditch attempts to salvage its centuries-long project to control the world.

We do not have the time or resources to document the details of what is going on as part of our own publishing program. For this, the internet is giving voice to a number of expert commentators who are doing a fanastic job of keeping us informed. I would cite Alex Christoforou of the Duran, Alistair Crooke, who reports on Judge Napolitano’s daily program, as well as Larry Johnson, Scott Ritter, Brian Barletic, and Simplicius, among many others.

We will say, however, that the situation perfectly illustrates the commentary in our November 9, 2024, Global Research eBook entitled, World War III Is “On” But the Empire Has Already Lost. An American Civil War Looms. Spiritual Transformation Is the Only Way to Prevent Extinction.

While we don’t plan to ignore the news completely, our intention now is to focus on the third element of the title: “Spiritual Tranformation is the Only Way to Prevent Extinction.” Soon we will beging publishing the text of another book by German spiritual master Bô Yin Râ (Joseph Anton Schneiderfranken, 1876-1943), this one entitled “The Book on Happiness.” Naturally, one might ask how anyone can be happy at times like these! Well, stay tuned and see. Our posts of New Testament texts and material from the St. Jude National Shrine have also been well-received.

We are also of the sense that with collapse of its foreign policy, the US government is on the brink of disaster through what has been characterized as a “color revolution” now getting traction on our own shores. We plan to continue to publish serializations from our book Our Country, Then and Now by way of commentary on how our nation has gotten into such a mess. We also have in mind additional material related to this theme, including a rare look at the spirituality of our first president George Washington through what has been reported as his “celestial vision.”

We also plan to continue our commentary on the health crisis revolving around the genocidal COVID “plandemic,” along with the Autism disaster, through the writings of Three Sages contributor Dr. Lewis Coleman and others. We will also be continuing with occasional material on the crucial topic of monetary reform.

We ask our readers to share your own comments and reflections with us.

Thank you.