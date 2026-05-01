Richard C. Cook comments: We at the Three Sages substack have covered a lot of ground over the last two years. But we are now “taking leave” for a while.

Our Middle East member, Fadi Lama, remains secluded in the war zone created by the US-Israeli war of aggression against Iran that some commentators believe is an early phase of World War III.

Dr. Lewis Coleman, medical researcher specializing in stress theory and the COVID scam, is working on a new book detailing his encounters with Big Pharma and Big Medicine and their catastrophic control of the health care system.

And yours truly, with my wife Karen, is about to embark on an extended journey to the “back of beyond,” depending on if and when the jet fuel runs out and Western civilization meets its seemingly inevitable demise.

While we are gone, we strongly encourage our readers to make use of our archive of more than 1,000 articles, especially those by and about the German Luminary Bô Yin Râ. Many of these articles also appear on the Global Research website. If you are looking for a way to get through the world crisis and the assaults underway on truth, goodness, and decency by the enemies of mankind, we believe Bô Yin Râ is a reliable guide.

Thanks and all the best to you and yours!

Richard C. Cook