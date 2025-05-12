With the glory of springtime bursting out here in the Maryland Blue Ridge, we at Three Sages are taking a look at our agenda over the next few months. Fadi, Lewis, and I work at our writing in the midst of busy lives—none of us has ever really “retired”—but we can never become a full-blown “alternative” news site so must be very selective in what we cover. So following is what we are forecasting in the months ahead. In addition, we invite our readers to suggest ideas relating to what you have read on Three Sages so far. You can do this by attaching comments. As always, we are grateful to our small core of readers we aim to serve. Also feel free to let your friends and contacts know about us. Our articles will never appear behind a pay wall. Have a great day and a happy and productive springtime!

Richard C. Cook will continue to do a daily survey of world news and will cross-post selected articles from other writers, produce original analysis of world geopolitics and economics, and publish serializations from his book Our Country, Then and Now.

Fadi Lama will continue to man his post in the Middle East and report on his observations from the heart of the world’s foremost crisis point, along with publishing surveys of world geopolitics affecting the split between the Collective West and the emerging Global Majority. See his book Why the West Can't Win: From Bretton Woods to a Multipolar World.

Dr. Lewis Coleman will continue to report on his groundbreaking research on the Mammalian Stress Mechanism and its applicability to solving the most urgent medical questions of the day, including “Long COVID,” the poisoning of humanity with the COVID “jab,” and the crimes against humanity of Big Pharma, Big Medicine, and Big Money. See his book 50 Years Lost in Medical Advance: The discovery of Hans Selye's stress mechanism.

More specifically, we will be featuring articles on:

The central role of the British Empire and its controllers in the Rothschild-dominated City of London in fomenting war around the world, particularly in Europe and the Middle East. The overriding importance of peace in Europe that could and should lead to an economic and cultural rapprochement between Germany and Russia and the dissolving of NATO. Peace in the Middle East involving the dissolution of the genocidal state of Israel, abandonment of the US assault on Iran, and recognition of new sovereign states of Palestine and Syria with religious and economic freedom for all. The ongoing collapse of the US economy, leading to the necessary replacement of the Federal Reserve with a new financial system based on issuance of a Greenback-type currency, supplemented by local and cryptocurrencies.

We are also anticipating articles on: