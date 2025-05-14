RCC: Many consider Global Research, headed by Dr. Michel Chossudovsky, to be the most comprehensive and responsible international news site in the English language (with translations available). When I began publishing on economic issues after my retirement from the US Treasury in 2007, it was Global Research I turned to and continue to have selected articles appear there today, 18 years later. Global Research also re-posts pertinent articles from past years. I encourage readers of Three Sages to support them.

Following are three current articles from Global Research:

HHS under Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., claims that it will be looking seriously at the causes of the tragic autism epidemic that afflicts the US. We shall see. New Peer-reviewed Study Again Confirms Childhood Vaccines Are Likely Responsible for Nearly 80% of the Autism Cases in US.

President Donald Trump claims that he is a “peacemaker.” Evidently he is even jostling for a Nobel Peace Prize. Does this mean that he is going to stop US sponsorship of worldwide terrorism? Terrorism is “Made in the USA”. The “Global War on Terrorism” is a Fabrication, A Big Lie.

Bulgaria (population 6.447 million) is one of the oldest nations in Europe, chiefly Orthodox in religious persuasion, with spiritual traditions said to go all the way back to St. John of Patmos. (See this) Bulgaria may soon join the Eurozone and discard its national currency, the Bulgaria Lev. Critics say this will be catastrophic for the Bulgarian people. Bulgaria: Forced into the Eurozone? Relentless Road to Mass Poverty.