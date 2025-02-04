Serialization of my recent book, Our Country, Then and Now continues with the cooperation of my publisher Clarity Press. Did you know that the U.S. actually purchased the Louisiana Territory from Barings Bank of England, not Napoleon and France? Today’s selection explains. By doubling the size of the country, the Louisiana Purchase may have been the most important event to take place in the U.S. between the Revolution and the Civil War. Our Country, Then and Now may be ordered directly from the publisher here.

Thomas Jefferson and the Louisiana Purchase

Living as I did in Williamsburg, Virginia, from the age of thirteen to twenty-three, and attending the College of William and Mary, I experienced Thomas Jefferson’s memory and legacy close-up. Contributing to this, I watched Colonial Williamsburg’s introductory film, The Story of a Patriot, many times, which featured Jefferson as a colonial-era member of the House of Burgesses.

As primary author of the Declaration of Independence, Jefferson stated his belief in the “inalienable rights” of “life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.” Ambiguous words to be sure. We still ask today how much thought he gave to women, enslaved Africans, or Indians. Regardless, Jefferson was one of the great men of the age with a profound influence on world history. As US president, Jefferson carried out the Louisiana Purchase.

After France was pushed out of North America through the Seven Years War, Spain took over the territory from west of the Mississippi River to the Continental Divide that separates the eastern and western slopes of the Rocky Mountains. From that point, a traveler might cross the remaining mountains to the Pacific Ocean, passing where California’s northern border lies today. From there, Spain ruled over California, New Mexico, and the area later called Texas. The regions in the Northwest, the Oregon Country, were claimed by both the US and Britain.

To the south, the capital of the French-held Louisiana Territory was New Orleans at the Mississippi’s mouth. New Orleans had been founded by French explorers in 1718, who controlled the trade moving down the vast expanse of the Mississippi-Ohio-Missouri basin to the Gulf of Mexico. France ceded Louisiana to Spain in 1769. But with the defeat of Spain by Napoleon, his brother Joseph Bonaparte, now the King of Spain, returned Louisiana to France. For US President Thomas Jefferson, who had long coveted the entire western region for eventual US expansion, the fact that the great Napoleon, instead of the decrepit Spanish Empire, now controlled the Louisiana Territory, was appalling.

Britain and Napoleon’s France had been locked in a death struggle that would not be resolved until the Battle of Waterloo in 1815. Jefferson spent much of his eight-year presidency trying to maneuver between the two, with limited success. When he had tried to abolish America’s trade with either in order to maintain American neutrality, the US economy was devastated.

But once Napoleon gained control of the port of New Orleans, Jefferson realized that US independence from Britain could be jeopardized. He wrote a letter that would ring presciently over a century later, when the US tried to maintain neutrality during World War I—yet another war involving Great Britain and a continental rival—“The day that France takes possession of New Orleans fixes the sentence which is to restrain her forever within her low water mark. From that moment we must marry ourselves to the British fleet and nation.”[i]

To avoid the fate of perpetual dependence on Britain, Jefferson now asked France whether it would like to avoid any future possibility of war with the US over Louisiana by ceding the territory in its entirety. When France refused, Jefferson offered $2 million for New Orleans alone, but France refused again. Then, as suddenly as news traveled overseas by ship in those days, Jefferson learned that France was offering to sell the Louisiana Territory in its entirely for $15 million. It appeared that by now, Napoleon had given up any hope of outflanking Britain by reestablishing a French North American empire.

It was an offer Jefferson could not refuse. It is popularly believed that Jefferson had qualms about purchasing the Louisiana territory on constitutional grounds. Actually, he had no such reservations. Those complaints came from the Federalists who opposed anything and everything Jefferson tried to accomplish. So, the constitutional questions were a speed bump. The real issue was money.

When Jefferson became president in 1801, the government of the US was worse than penniless. After George Washington became president in 1793, Secretary of the Treasury Hamilton got Congress to enact legislation whereby the federal government would pay all the debt from the Revolutionary War, both federal bonds owed to the public and those issued by the states. Repayment on the debt would be at full face value of the bonds and notes presented for redemption.

During Washington’s two terms, the government budget was small, with ninety percent going to pay the Army, Navy, and interest on debt. Most of the spending on the Army was to fight the Indians in the Old Northwest. By1800, the government’s debt stood at $83 million.

With Jefferson now in the White House, Swiss-born Secretary of the Treasury Albert Gallatin was trying to bring government finances under control. Despite this, in 1803 he strongly supported the purchase of the Louisiana Territory for the designated $15 million. The cash portion was $2 million in gold, plus $11.25 million in 15-year bonds at six percent and $1.75 million in short-term promissory notes (“IOUs”). Most of this was paid directly to France, with $3.75 million being held back as assumption of debts owed by the French government to US citizens.

Napoleon was a practical man who saw no merit in sitting on a pile of bonds issued by a barely reputable republic, so he sold them at a rate of $87.50 on the hundred to Alexander Baring of the British Barings Bank. It is not generally acknowledged in the history books that the US effectively bought the Louisiana Purchase from Barings Bank, not from the French government.

This transaction was part of a recurring theme of financial sleight-of-hand involving the US government and private bankers, especially British ones. We will hear more of Alexander Baring later in this history.

Any type of government borrowing, of course, is a mortgage against the nation’s future. But Jefferson, for decades, had his eyes on the enormous territory west of the Mississippi as a necessary acquisition for the future growth of the North American empire that he was sure the US would someday become. He had no doubt that the future rate of return on his $15 million investment would be high, and he was right.

Jefferson also owned the world’s largest collection of books and maps about western North America. Still, no white man had ever penetrated into its deepest heart. Jefferson now unleashed the expedition he had been hoping would take place.

On July 4, 1803, in the third year of Jefferson’s presidency, word arrived from Europe that Napoleon had in fact agreed to sell the Louisiana Territory to the US. That same day, Captain Meriwether Lewis of the US Army set out down the Ohio River from Pittsburg on the first leg of Jefferson’s most important project, the Lewis and Clark expedition. The co-leader of the “Corps of Discovery,” William Clark, joined the party near Louisville, Kentucky. It was thus a military project.

[i] Alexander Deconde, This Affair of Louisiana, p.113-14.