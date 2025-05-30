Mark Wauck’s daily news briefings are interesting and useful if for no other reason than they provide a vivid demonstration of the ongoing collapse of the Anglo-American-Zionist Empire. I recommend that readers of Three Sages subscribe.

In today’s edition, Wauck quotes commentator Philip Pilkington, who is saying that globalist financial behemoth Goldman Sachs is calling for “more gold” to shore up the international financial system that has been so reliant on the now-failing US dollar.

Philip Pilkington @philippilk Goldman Sachs basically saying that the “flight to safety” characteristics that made the USD the global reserve currency no longer function and so investors need more gold. Without USD hegemony the US will have structurally high interest rates for the foreseeable future.

Goldman-Sachs is now being run by Gold Bugs!

This provides vivid proof of recent statements by analyst Alex Krainer that the globalist financial system he acknowledges is run out of the Rothschild-ruled City of London requires a constant influx of new “collateral” to maintain their power and stay in charge of the world economy.

“Collateral” includes all tangible assets including gold, oil, “rare earths,” agricultural products, real estate, and, above all, drug money that have been propping up a financial system essentially revolving around City of London money laundering for decades. Until now, the globalists have been able to rely on neocolonialist control of virtually every nation in the world to supply such assets, always at the point of a gun.

But the rise of independent political and economic power on the part of nations like those in BRICS—especially Russia and China, but also India, Brazil, and now Iran, etc., the banksters no longer have access to free, extorted, or cut-rate asset commodities like they used to.

Which is essentially why the West has been engaging in endless wars that today are most visible in Ukraine and Israel. It’s why BlackRock has been executing its massive land-grab in Ukraine and why Netanyahu, backed by Trump and with US weaponry, is trying to steal Gaza and its offshore resources from the Palestinians.

It’s also why, of course, Trump has been bludgeoning the world with tariff threats; above all, with threats against China. It’s all to keep the assets flowing westward, into the London and New York vacuum cleaners. But London is in charge. The amount of US equities owned out of London and places like the Cayman Islands is staggering.

So, matters are coming to a head. Without a doubt Trump is making headway with his domestic MAGA platform by rooting out his political enemies and ending the loathsome Democratic Party “Woke” regime. But if the international financial looting that props up the dollar comes to an end, what is Trump going to put in its place?

There is no indication that Trump has a clue about what to do next. The Anglo-American-Zionist Deep State still has its slimy hands on Trump’s throat and is not planning to let go. Just ask Senator Lindsey Graham.

Trump could take “one giant leap for mankind” and follow Ron Paul and Rep. Thomas Massie’s prescription of abolishing the Fed, but what will Trump put in its place?

Trump has no idea. And I, would say, neither do Mark Wauck or the rest of the brilliant minds in the Commentariat: Tucker Carlson, Scott Ritter, Larry Johnson, Alistair Crooke, etc.

The one person who does know what to do is Dennis Kucinich. We had our chance to make him president in 2004 and 2008 but didn’t. His NEED ACT that he introduced in Congress in 2011 would help do the job. But the powers-that-be gerrymandered Dennis out of his congressional seat in retaliation.

Also see my own recent video on Dismantling America's Debt-Based Financial System HERE.

Meanwhile, enjoy the show.

