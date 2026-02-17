‘This boy is a piece of me’: A mother’s search for her son among bodies mutilated by Israel

“But our children, no one asks about them. By what logic does this happen?”

PALESTINE WILL BE FREE

FEB 16, 2026

Hanaa al-Mabhuh Photo: Abdelhakim Abu Riash/Al Jazeera

Hanaa al-Mabhuh, 56, has been making grim trips to the morgue every time the Israelis return the bodies of Palestinians whom they have abducted from the Gaza Strip, tortured relentlessly in their dungeons, killed in the hundreds, and subsequently dumped in the besieged enclave without identification.

She has been looking for her youngest child but has had no luck so far.

Since the start of the “ceasefire” in October last year, the Israelis have returned approximately 400 Palestinian bodies. Most of the bodies have been mutilated and decomposed beyond recognition, showing clear signs of physical abuse; some bodies have been delivered blindfolded, with hands and feet tightly bound, and with missing organs. In the most recent instance, boxes full of human remains were returned by the Israelis. Health authorities in Gaza have alleged that the Israelis have been harvesting organs from Palestinian martyrs and setting transplantation records using the stolen organs.

PALESTINE WILL BE FREE

·

OCTOBER 22, 2025

Read full story

The Israelis have identified very few of the bodies they have dumped into Gaza, forcing the families of missing persons to sit through grim slideshows of tortured and mutilated bodies in search of any signs of identification. This has led to agonising trips for families searching for their loved ones. However, for many, these trips have proven futile, as authorities have been forced to bury dozens of bodies without identification.

This situation has left many Palestinians in a state of limbo, not knowing whether their relatives are in Israeli custody — dead or alive — or whether they simply cannot be identified due to the sheer savagery visited upon the bodies of Palestinian captives by the Israelis

Hanaa’s search for her missing son encapsulates the pain that thousands of Palestinians have been enduring since the start of the Israeli genocide in October 2023.

“This boy is a piece of me,” Hanaa told Al Jazeera, referring to Omar. The 18-year-old, the youngest of his seven siblings, disappeared along with his cousin, Alaa, while inspecting the ruins of their home in the Jabalia refugee camp in the Gaza Strip last June.

“Every child is precious to his family, but my son is a part of me,” she adds, tears streaming down her cheeks as she walks toward the morgue. The family contacted the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and several human rights organisations to try to find out what happened to Omar and his cousin, but to no avail. Hanaa says the wait has been heartbreaking. “We do not know whether they are prisoners, or whether they [the Israelis] killed them and took their bodies or detained their bodies along with those bodies they release in batches.” “We are running as if in a mirage and we do not know anything,” says Hanaa, falling silent as if trying to catch her breath.

Since the Israelis have blocked the entry of DNA testing kits, authorities in the besieged enclave have no way to definitively identify the bodies.

“Since the latest handover, Hanaa has gone to the hospital several times to review lists and photographs of the bodies,” the report added. However, she has still not found any answers regarding the fate of her youngest child. “I have not left any place without going to it. I even went to Khan Younis in the south of the Strip to check the photos,” she said.

The Israelis continue to withhold more than 770 Palestinian bodies, while more than 9,300 Palestinians remain in detention. This group includes 350 children and 56 women.

Not knowing Omar’s fate, Hanaa also frequently contacts the Red Cross to confirm whether her child features on the latest list of detainees the Israelis release.

“By God, the Red Cross has memorised me and my voice from how much I call and ask. They tell me: ‘Sister, aren’t you the one who called last time?’ I tell him: ‘Yes, my brother. Forgive me, it is not in my hands.’ He sympathises with me,” she told Al Jazeera.

“My heart as a mother wishes that my son is alive. But I prepare myself for the worst possibilities, and even this psychological preparation has brought no result,” she added. “Why do they leave us lost like this? We don’t know where they went or what their fate is.”

Hanaa al-Mabhuh Photo: Abdelhakim Abu Riash/Al Jazeera

Hanaa said that the Israelis deliberately mutilate the bodies of Palestinians to inflict more pain on their families. “All the features are completely buried, and I cannot even distinguish my son’s features,” she said. “It is as if they want to leave us in grief for a lifetime … to mourn our children without end,” she added, tears unceasing.

In order to search for the bodies of their prisoners of war, the Israelis desecratedhundreds of Palestinian graves with heavy machinery. However, they have refused to allow such machines into Gaza for Palestinians to search for thousands of their martyrs who remain buried under the rubble of their homes destroyed during the genocide. Furthermore, they refuse to share any details about the bodies they have kept in custody, making it difficult for families with missing relatives to find closure.

PALESTINE WILL BE FREE

·

NOVEMBER 8, 2025

Read full story

“We cannot calm down or stabilise psychologically or socially. We are under enormous psychological pressure,” Hanaa said.

“They plowed the earth completely and exhumed graves searching for Israeli bodies with equipment and tests. But our children, no one asks about them. By what logic does this happen?”

Share

Everything I write here will always be available without a paywall. However, it takes a lot of effort to keep it running. If you’re able, please consider supporting me with a paid subscription here, on Ko-fi, or on Patreon. You can also buy me a coffee or two at the link below. Thank you!

Buy me a coffee