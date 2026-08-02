Three Sages

Three Sages

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Dr. Eugene R Cooper's avatar
Dr. Eugene R Cooper
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In the Passion translation vs. 19 says Jesus looked toward heaven and gave thanks to God and broke the bread. Being thankful to God unlocks the power of God in our lives.

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