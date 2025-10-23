"The Wisdom of Experience" by Bô Yin Râ
The elders of the people must be honored anew! Foolish talkers have taken away The reputation of the old, Have chattered away what all ages knew: All realms must fall Which failed to seek Counsel from the old, And failed to resist The cocky folly of youth. For every fresh youth must bide his time Till one day he will receive what is due At a ripe age!
All rights, copyrights included, reserved by Books to Light. Posthumus Projects and Books to Light are responsible for this Standard-Translation©.
