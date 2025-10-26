Economics 101 teaches that “the purpose of business is to make a profit.” And that’s the problem.

It’s this very same profit motive that is killing the West—the US, UK, and EU—while BRICS—increasingly led by China—is now edging its way into the world’s driver’s seat.

It goes back centuries—the greed of the Western nations to own, control, loot, steal from everyone else in the world—at the point of a gun or the receiving end of a ship’s cannon.

In order to do this, they had to come up with some conjuring tricks, and that involved utilizing the gold, silver, and jewels—later petroleum—they extracted from their worldwide colonies, and transforming it into an infinite supply of paper money—or electronic blips—by means of fractional reserve banking.

By holding onto a “reserve” of value—gold, etc.—the West’s bankers could create vast multiples of that core of commodities which they could then force down the throats of their own governments to pay for the armies, navies, bombers, missiles, etc., needed to terrorize everyone else to work themselves into an early grave for the benefit of the monetary masters. They could overlay mortgages of different kinds—the word means “dead hand”—on the entire world.

This has given rise to an economy of parasites—armies of financial analysts and traders—who produce absolutely nothing of tangible value but spend their entire lives playing in the stock, bond, and derivatives markets on the principle of “buying cheap and selling dear,” while a decreasing number of workers and an increasing number of robots manufacture the goods and services people still depend on for physical survival. And because the number of workers and their real income no longer come close to sufficing to pay manufacturing costs, the banks must churn out ever more credit—consumer loans, credit cards, etc.—to keep the rotten vessel afloat.

China doesn’t go along with this system anymore. Whereas in the West, fifty percent of bank lending is solely for speculation, China has dropped out of the casino and is concentrating its money creation on financing productive enterprise, real economic growth, and the purchasing power of its citizens. China is pulling the rest of BRICS along with it, especially Russia, through purchase of that country’s hydrocarbons.

The Trump administration has now lost the trade war with China and is ready to acknowledge China as a co-equal partner in world trade. But it’s too late. The West has lost the game. On a level playing field, the West can no longer finance a real economic recovery. The only thing the financial wizards can do is sit and stare at their computer screens as real productivity continues to go down and debt continues to go up. The West may be able to disguise the unfolding catastrophe by starting a few more wars here and there, but the writing is on the wall, and the end is in sight.

There are people in the West who have the knowledge to implement a vast program of monetary reform that could turn the tide. But no one seems to care to listen.

RICHARD C. COOK is a retired U.S. federal policy analyst with extensive experience across various government agencies, including the U.S. Civil Service Commission, FDA, the Carter White House, NASA, and the U.S. Treasury Department. Richard was born in Missoula, Montana, grew up in Michigan and Virginia, and is a graduate of the College of William and Mary, where he was elected to Phi Beta Kappa. As a whistleblower at the time of the Challenger disaster, he exposed the flawed O-ring joints that destroyed the Space Shuttle, documenting the greatest tragedy of the Space Age in his book Challenger Revealed. After serving at Treasury for 21 years, Richard became a vocal critic of the private bank-controlled monetary system, detailing his concerns in We Hold These Truths: The Hope of Monetary Reform, published in 2007. He also served as an adviser to the late Stephen Zarlenga, founder and head of the American Monetary Institute, with whom he co-authored the American Monetary Act which Congressman Dennis Kucinich codified and introduced in Congress as the National Emergency Education and Defense Act—NEED Act—of 2011. Currently on the books and ready to implement, the NEED Act advocates for replacing the debt-based banking system run by the Federal Reserve with a genuine national currency implemented through DIRECT FEDERAL SPENDING and a CITIZENS’ DIVIDEND.