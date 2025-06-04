Three Sages

Three Sages

Lewis Coleman
22m

Machiavelli, who is perhaps the most misunderstood of philosophers, warned us that government naturally selects the most cunning, deceitful, arrogant and shallow sociopaths to be our “fearless leaders.” Their bottomless lust for power cannot resist the lure of warfare that slaughters the best and brightest men who provide the backbone of health, intelligence, and cultural values that promote peace, progress, prosperity, and fertility. Is it any wonder that no civilization has stood the test of time?

Yet Another Tommy
26m

The ruling class is a parasite, but parasites that don't evolve to be benign don't survive, and this one is very stubborn.

