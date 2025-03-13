On Wednesday, March 12, Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov spoke in Moscow with US commentators Mario Nawfal, Larry Johnson, and Judge Andrew Napolitano.

Click here for complete transcript

Lavrov made it crystal clear that his government views the conflict in Ukraine as a war between the US and Russia. This is despite the fact that the Trump administration is trying to portray itself as an honest broker between Russia and Ukraine in seeking a cease-fire.

How can anyone doubt Lavrov’s assessment? The US has been behind the steady advancement of NATO across eastern Europe to the borders with Russia that has been going on for more than a generation in violation of pledges given to Russia during and after the fall of the Soviet Union.

The US instigated the 2005 “color revolution” against the Ukrainian government and the 2014 Maidan coup that installed the present regime now headed by Zelensky.

The US and NATO armed Ukraine in its actions to consolidate power over the Russian-speaking regions in eastern Ukraine, including assaults against civilians, leading up to the start of Russia’s Special Military Operation by which it invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

This is a US war fought by Ukraine with US money and weapons and US military technology. The US has used its influence to pressure and coerce the nations of the EU to support and finance the war. Leading the cheerleading has been the government of Great Britain. Without a doubt, Britain has been much more influential in bringing on the war and keeping it going than anyone has been ready to admit.

In fact the war in Ukraine has been a blatant manifestation of the power of what may be called the Anglo-American-Zionist Empire in its self-defined mission of world conquest that has been going on for well over a century. The US has provided much of the muscle for this mission ever since Cecil Rhodes and Nathaniel Rothschild set out to “recover America for the British Empire” before the end of the 19th century. For the details, see my book Our Country, Then and Now.

During this period, the US has fought dozens of wars and conflicts around the world resulting in the deaths of millions of people and the destruction of many nations and even whole civilizations. This has included the destruction of the advanced Christian cultures of central and eastern Europe, with the current assault on Russia only the latest. The US has also been presiding over the chaos in the Middle East, the latest episodes being the US-facilitated genocides by Israel in Gaza and elsewhere and the US acquiescence in the ongoing terrorist destruction of Syria.

Let me mention just one problem with all this, which is the fact that the US Constitution gives Congress the authority to declare war against nations, not a unitary executive.

Congress did in fact declare war against belligerent nations in World Wars I & II. In some of the US military incursions, but very few, there was a congressional war resolution. And Congress has approved military budgets over the decades that produced the weapons used to fight in all these wars.

But in the case of Ukraine, Congress has not declared war against Russia. There has never been a meaningful congressional debate. With what is going on today in the discussions of a cease-fire, it is obvious that the Ukraine war has now become Trump’s war, with Zelensky now Trump’s boy as much as he was previously Nuland’s-Sullivan’s-Blinken’s-Biden’s boy.

Obviously a great drama is now going on with the meetings in Saudi Arabia and the dispatch of US negotiators to Moscow. But let’s please be clear. This is an illegal and unconstitutional war fought under false premises to the detriment of all the nations involved. This includes the US itself which has been corrupted beyond belief by the lies and violence. And it must stop now.

Richard C. Cook is a retired U.S. federal analyst with extensive experience across various government agencies, including the U.S. Civil Service Commission, FDA, the Carter White House, NASA, and the U.S. Treasury. As a whistleblower at the time of the Challenger disaster, he exposed the flawed O-ring joints that destroyed the Space Shuttle, documenting his story in his book “Challenger Revealed.” After serving at Treasury, he became a vocal critic of the private finance-controlled monetary system, detailing his concerns in “We Hold These Truths: The Hope of Monetary Reform.” He served as an advisor to the American Monetary Institute and worked with Congressman Dennis Kucinich to advocate for replacing the Federal Reserve with a genuine national currency. See his new book, Our Country, Then and Now, Clarity Press, 2023. Also see his Three Sages Substack and his American Geopolitical Institute articles at https://www.vtforeignpolicy.com/category/agi/

