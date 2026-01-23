Richard C. Cook comments: Gradually the truth about COVID and the “Vax” has been leaking out. It’s increasingly clear that this military-style operation was carried out with the connivance of Big Pharma and their public health and medical cohorts, while being guided by the Western intelligence agencies. European public health officials report taking their orders directly from NATO. Lurking in the shadows have been globalist billionaires, NGOs, the WHO, foundations, and academics.

But how much do we really know about how the virus and the inoculations actually function, how they attack the human body, and how they produce their often disastrous effects? Indeed, medical research on these critical questions has been stifled, ignored by the official medical establishment, and left to individual researchers to risk their careers, their livelihoods, and perhaps even their lives in seeking the truth.

Yet doesn’t the public need and deserve to know what has been done? Don’t they—we—all of us—need to know how to protect ourselves, heal from the disastrous effects, and watch for signs of what may be thrown our way in the future? According to officialdom, more “pandemics” are surely on the way.

Our answer is “fear not.” Perhaps the researcher who has come closest to discovering the truth is someone you may never have heard of—unless you have been a reader of Three Sages over the last two years. His name is Dr. Lewis Coleman. He is a retired anesthesiologist and discoverer of the “Mammalian Stress Mechanism.” He argues that the effects of COVID and the “vax” are the result of hyperactivity of the body’s reaction to stress similar to many other diseases, though concentrated and accelerated.

You can find a number of other articles by Dr. Coleman in the archives of the Three Sages Substack, which we recommend you peruse, for he is one of the “Three Sages” for which the substack was named.

But first, please read the following, then proceed to an abstract of the article itself. Then click on the link which takes you to the pages of Dropbox.com. Please let us know if the link fails to work.

Note that while Dr. Coleman has submitted the article to medical journals, there is no guarantee it will be published in the official literature. The article is appearing here in the Three Sages Substack for the very first time.

Introduction to Dr. Lewis Coleman:

Dr. Coleman has been working for decades on advancing the theories of Dr. Hans Selye, “a Hungarian-Canadian endocrinologist who conducted important scientific work on the hypothetical non-specific response of an organism to stressors.”

In laymen’s terms, Dr. Selye brought to the attention of the medical world what we all know intuitively and in practical terms which is knowledge of the fact that stress of a variety of different kinds can kill you—emotional, mental, chemical, drug and alcohol-induced, etc. Therefore the way to proceed in medical diagnosis and treatment, as well as social and political action, should be to help people avoid stress and, once it has entered their lives, to treat both its causes and its harmful effects on the human body.

Unfortunately, orthodox medical “science” has been so taken over by Big Money, Big Medicine, and Big Pharma that the prevailing medical theory and practice focuses almost exclusively on bombarding people with massive amounts of dangerous medications, “vaccines,” and extreme technological “shocks” such that physican-caused illness and death have reached epidemic proportions.

Holistic practitioners know this very well, which has resulted in a world of “alternative” treatment modalities that the orthodoxies cited above have expended billions in trying their best to marginalize or even stamp out.

In fact, with the latest worldwide travesty, the COVID “pandemic,” we might go so far as to say that orthodoxy has tipped the scales in rendering its services to those among the Deep State who seek to wipe out much of the earth’s human population altogether.

Part of the campaign of orthodoxy to eliminate sane and rational competition has been the effort to slander and suppress knowledge of the essential nature of carbon dioxide—CO2—in sustaining all life and earth. The war against CO2 has taken many forms, including the “carbon capture” hysteria so beloved of parties like the World Economic Forum, much of academia, and billionaire investors looking to make a killing from peoples’ fear and ignorance.

The anti-CO2 crusade has especially harmed the development of anestheiology, which is Dr. Lewis Coleman’s specialty and which he addresses in the attached study. In posting this material, we would implore the reader to take the time and make the effort to follow what Dr. Coleman is saying, to cross-reference his other articles on Three Sages, then to proceed to his magnum opus, 50 Years Lost in Medical Advance: The discovery of Hans Selye’s stress mechanism

The article follows. Expect a DEEP DIVE!

A Testable Heuristic Hypothesis that explains Amyloidosis, Rheumatoid Disease,Long COVID, “White Clots,”and Turbo-Cancers”

Abstract: This essay presents a testable heuristic hypothesis which explains that amyloid protein is a monomer of collagen that causes Rheumatoid diseases, and why COVID immunizations caused the contagion they were supposed to prevent plus every disease known to medicine and some that are not, including Long COVID syndrome and white clots found in the small peripheral arteries of healthy young people who died suddenly. These consequences contradict conventional medical theory that all forms of disease are unrelated to one another and confirm medical stress theory which postulates that a single physiological mechanism repairs tissues, regulates organs, and causes all forms of disease when it becomes harmfully hyperactivated.

Read Here:

A Testable Heuristic Hypothesis that explains Amyloidosis, Rheumatoid Disease,Long COVID, “White Clots,”and Turbo-Cancers”